After Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis was taken off the field during the 27-24 wild-card win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL Playoffs, fans were wondering what the severity of the injury was for one of Josh Allen's targets. With the expectation that the injury would keep the Bills receiver out for the rest of the playoffs, head coach Sean McDermott would confirm it.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, McDermott would say that Davis has a torn ACL, which not only will make him miss the rest of the postseason but could potentially put him at risk for the start of next season.

“Gabe Davis has a torn ACL, per coach Sean McDermott,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The injury took place first down with 10 yards to go from the Jaguars' 28-yard line, where Allen tried to fit in a pass down the middle to Davis, but the wide receiver would be swarmed by three defenders, with one getting him low in the legs. Davis had trouble walking after the play, had to be helped off, and was later carted to the locker room.

A look into the injury of Bills' Gabe Davis

Davis was very emotional, with a towel over his head to show that the injury sustained wasn't one that he would quickly recover from. As Rapoport reported before, McDermott confirmed the torn ACL, Davis went through an MRI on Monday morning, and apparently, his knee was “so swollen that doing an initial diagnosis was a challenge.”

“Bills WR Gabe Davis will have an MRI today, but his knee is so swollen that doing an initial diagnosis was a challenge. Does not look good for the rest of the playoffs,” Rapoport wrote on X.

Davis had been with Buffalo for the first four seasons of his career before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 2024 season. However, it was a frustrating year, having returned to the Bills this season, where Davis played in six games, catching 12 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown.

Buffalo next faces the Denver Broncos on Saturday.