On Sunday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills hit the field on the road to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs, with the winner moving on and the loser going home. It was a violent game for much of the afternoon in Jacksonville, with Bills quarterback Josh Allen going to the medical tent on multiple occasions, once for a concussion and another time after getting his knee twisted.

In the fourth quarter, with the Bills trailing by a score of 17-13 and driving the ball deep into Jaguars territory, the team got another injury scare when wide receiver Gabe Davis was forced to hobble off the field due to injury after taking a big hit in the leg while attempting to make a pass, which he was unable to complete.

Buffalo Bills WR Gabe Davis is being helped off the field with a knee injury. #AFCWildcard #BillsvsJaguars #Bills #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/QdtxXgeT1t — The Sideline Report (@Mikebalotti__) January 11, 2026

Davis required the help of multiple Bills medical staffers in order to get over to the sidelines, and then was carted to the locker room. It was officially designated as a knee injury, per the CBS broadcast of the game.

Article Continues Below

The Bills were already playing in this game without injured wide receiver Joshua Palmer. Meanwhile, Keon Coleman was active for the game against the Jaguars after being a healthy scratch on numerous occasions throughout the 2025-26 NFL season.

The Bills ended up scoring on the drive that Davis was injured on, so the sacrifice of his body was not for nothing.

In any case, the Bills will certainly hope that Davis is able to go if they are able to make it to the divisional round. Their opponent in that round would depend on the outcome of the rest of the playoff games on Sunday and Monday.