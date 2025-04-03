While appearing on Hot Ones, Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld had to compliment the Buffalo Bills' rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Playing Truth or Dare on Hot Ones with her Sinners co-star Michael B. Jordan, Steinfeld was asked to “anger the Bills Mafia by saying three nice things” about the Chiefs.

“I can find nice things to say about anybody, even if I don't like them,” she said. “Yellow and red really compliment them all pretty well. They are very loud [in the stadium] — you want that in a fanbase. Third, they go hard.”

Complimenting the Chiefs was difficult for Steinfeld, given who her fiancé is. Allen has been the Bills quarterback since 2018, and he has a rivalry with the Chiefs.

In the regular season, Allen is 4-1 against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs since becoming the starter. He has won the last four encounters in the regular season against them.

However, in the postseason, Allen is 0-4. He has missed out on the Super Bowl twice after losing to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship two times. Their other two matchups were in the Divisional Round.

Josh Allen has been with his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld since May 2023. They were dating until November 2024, when Allen proposed to her. Now, they are probably busy wedding planning during the Bills' offseason.

Currently, Steinfeld is promoting Ryan Coogler's latest movie, Sinners. Coogler produced, wrote, and directed the period horror flick.

Jordan once again collaborates with Coogler. He stars in a dual role, playing twin brothers who return to their hometown, where they face a sinister evil.

Steinfeld is an actress whose career took off when she starred in True Grit in 2010. She also starred in Romeo & Juliet and Ender's Game before starring in Pitch Perfect 2.

She would reprise the role of Emily Junk in Pitch Perfect 3. The franchise helped her gain notoriety among a wider population. In 2018, she had roles in blockbusters like Bumblebee and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

In the latter, Steinfeld voices Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman. She would return for the sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, five years later and will presumably be in Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Her other Marvel role is Kate Bishop/Hawkeye. She made her MCU debut in the 2021 Disney+ Hawkeye series. She would voice the character in What If? and Marvel Zombies as well.

Steinfeld has also appeared as Hawkeye in The Marvels, seemingly setting her up for a role in future Avengers movies. She was not part of the Doomsday cast reveal, but her status could always change in the future.