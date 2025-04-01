Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld stole the spotlight in Mexico City on Monday night, turning the Sinners premiere into a moment straight out of a romance film. The Buffalo Bills quarterback wasn’t just attending the event — he was all in, showing up to support his fiancée with both presence and affection, per SI. Cameras caught the couple sharing a kiss before sliding into a white limo, sealing the evening with a cinematic touch of their own.

Allen, dressed head-to-toe in black, matched Steinfeld’s sleek look as she joined co-star Michael B. Jordan on the red carpet. Though Steinfeld’s name lit up the marquee, it was clear the quarterback was happy playing supporting role. Since confirming their relationship in spring 2023, the two have made their presence known — from Steinfeld cheering Allen on in Orchard Park to their picturesque engagement reveal last fall, where Allen proposed beneath a floral arch by the ocean.

Their public display of affection wasn't a distraction but a celebration. As Allen enters the offseason riding the momentum of a fresh $330 million contract and a 76-34 record as a starter, his appearance at the premiere offered a rare glimpse into his personal playbook — love, loyalty, and showing up when it matters most.

Sinners' premiere draws big names and big praise

Beyond the couple’s PDA, the night belonged to Sinners, the new supernatural drama directed by Ryan Coogler. The film follows two brothers uncovering eerie secrets in their hometown and features an ensemble cast led by Jordan, Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, and Delroy Lindo.

Adding to the excitement, legendary filmmaker Spike Lee shared his post-screening reaction on Instagram. “I Just Had The Greatest Experience Of Watching A Film In Years,” Lee wrote after seeing the film in IMAX. He praised everything from the acting and cinematography to the score and costume design. For Lee, Sinners wasn’t just a movie — it was “BLACK CINEMATIC POWER, TRUTH, RUTH.”

With early buzz and Allen and Hailee Steinfeld’s viral moment adding intrigue, Sinners is poised to be a must-watch when it hits theaters April 18.