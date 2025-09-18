The Buffalo Bills have gotten off to a hot start to the 2025 NFL season, currently sitting at 2-0 following last week's win over the New York Jets. Josh Allen has been excellent so far this year, more than validating his 2025 MVP win with two strong performances to open up the new year.

The Bills have had a Kansas City Chiefs-sized demon tormenting them that they have yet to overcome, and recently, Allen spoke on how he is taking some of golfer Scottie Scheffler's advice on letting go of expectations.

“Why do I want to win this golf tournament so badly?” wondered Scheffler in July, which caused some controversy, per ESPN.

“If we don't win, we're going to next year and we have a chance to win it next year,” Allen said, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “And I think every year that I've had in this league, it's like, ‘It's gotta be Super Bowl, it's gotta be Super Bowl,' and I think this year, I just want to be like, you know what? I just want to play football and whatever happens, happens, and focusing more on the process than the results and letting go of that expectation and going out there and just playing to the best of my abilities no matter what, and just being where my feet are.”

An interesting perspective

While some fans may take issue with this mindset outlined by Allen, it's important to note that he didn't imply that he still isn't going to give his full attention and effort to the game, and to finally taking down the Chiefs, or whoever the Bills are matched up with in late January.

So far this season, Allen has looked the part of a man on a mission, helping rally his team for a thrilling win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 before cruising to an easy road victory against the New York Jets last Sunday.

This, combined with the Bills' relatively light schedule this year, could bode well for the team to secure home field advantage throughout the playoffs in a few months.