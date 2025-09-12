As the New York Jets try to recover from a tough loss, they are expected to struggle against the Bills in Week 2. Furthermore, Aaron Glenn gave Josh Allen his flowers ahead of the tilt against a team many consider the best in the NFL.

Glenn, the Jets head coach, said Allen has that extra something, according to a post on X by Rich Cimini.

“Aaron Glenn on the challenge of Josh Allen: “He's one of those guys that can will his team to victory … Our will has to be stronger than his will, and that's a challenge in itself because of who he is. So this is going to be a game of who's going to out-will each other.” #Jets”

Jets HC Aaron Glenn said his team has moxie

The competitive loss to the Steelers had elements of positives for Glenn and his players. Glenn said he believes in his new team, according to newyorkjets.com.

“I do think that we have damn good players on this team, and with the coaching staff, man, we're going to do everything we can to coach these guys up to beat a good opponent that's coming into our building,” said Glenn.

However, consistency will be the determining factor.

“We don't want to be a flash in the pan where we're 32 [points] one week and 10 the next week,” Glenn said. “And I know that happens because there are some good defenses out here, but for the most part, we're working to be consistent on all levels, in all three phases of this football team.”

One of the things the Jets will have to contend with is the versatility of Allen.

“Man, he's tough, he's highly competitive, and he allows this offense to never be out of a play, if that makes sense,” Glenn said. “When I say that, once he starts to move around, he does a really good job of finding guys. And I think those guys do a really good job of understanding what he's going to do and how he's going to react. And they react really well off him … finding open lanes and things like that for him to deliver the ball.”