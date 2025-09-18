Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen rolled his eyes. The question had not even been finished, but the words that the Buffalo quarterback had heard countless times were brought up again to his clear displeasure. It was the familiar query about getting over the hump and winning a Super Bowl.

“I think if I knew how to get over that hump, we would've gotten over that hump already,” Allen said.

The response captured his exasperation with a storyline that has shadowed his career despite his place among the NFL’s elite.

Allen owns more playoff victories than any quarterback in league history without a Super Bowl appearance. He has claimed an MVP award and helped transform the Bills into perennial contenders, yet the narrative persists.

A burden shared between Josh Allen and Bills fans

The weight of those near misses is heavy in Western New York. The first AFC Championship Game loss to Kansas City in 2020 was chalked up to inexperience. The following year produced the infamous “13 seconds” collapse in the divisional round. The latest setback came this past January, another painful defeat at Arrowhead Stadium that left Allen visibly drained at the podium.

The question remains whether Buffalo can finally take the last step with him at the helm. Critics note the lack of supporting cast compared to other championship rosters, while admirers point to his resilience and leadership as the franchise’s foundation.

Allen himself has shifted perspective. He married actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld in the offseason, finalized a restructured contract that secures his future in Buffalo through 2030, and leaned into a mindset rooted in patience. However, that approach has not diminished his drive.

“It's never been a goal of mine to win MVP. If anything, it's been to win the Super Bowl MVP,” Allen said. “I think that's the better of the two awards, and make no mistake, it's a very cool honor. I really do appreciate it, but it doesn't change my life. It doesn't change who I am, and to that point, it probably … winning a Super Bowl doesn't change who I am or change my life either. But it's something that the city's wanted for a very long time, and to feel like I can help be a piece that brings it here, that's more important to me than a singular trophy.”

For now, the eye rolls are inevitable. Until Buffalo clears that final hurdle, Allen will continue to be asked the same question he has no answer to.