After a tight 41-40 victory over the Baltimore Ravens to open the season, the Buffalo Bills began preparations for Week 2 with more concerns than motivation. Running back James Cook appeared on Wednesday’s injury report with a hamstring issue. He was listed as a limited participant in practice, adding a new question mark ahead of the divisional matchup against the New York Jets.

Cook carried a heavy workload in Week 1, logging 48 of the team’s 85 offensive snaps. He rushed 13 times for 44 yards and a touchdown while also catching five passes for 58 yards. It’s unclear whether the hamstring problem stems from Sunday’s game or developed during midweek practice. Head coach Sean McDermott did not mention Cook by name during his pre-practice press conference.

James Cook a new add to the injury report, limited with a hamstring injury. Dawson Knox and Greg Rousseau are also new adds and limited with hip and knee ailments. #Bills #GoBills pic.twitter.com/4ZjzeXaW1U — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) September 10, 2025

Buffalo’s injury list expanded considerably on Wednesday with six new names. Among the most notable was nickel corner Taron Johnson, who did not practice due to a quad injury. McDermott explained the issue appeared recently and was likely tied to Sunday’s game.

“It kind of cropped up a little bit yesterday,” McDermott said. “We think it's from the game. So, just human bodies, right?” he added, according to Sports Illustrated.

Cam Lewis is the primary backup, though Dorian Williams could also step in if Johnson is unavailable against the Jets.

While Johnson was one of two players held out, four others were limited. That group included three starters: Cook with the hamstring injury, tight end Dawson Knox with a hip issue, and defensive end Greg Rousseau with a knee problem. Veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson, dealing with hamstring and hand issues, was the other player who did not participate. Return specialist Brandon Codrington was also listed with a knee concern.

Amid the setbacks, Buffalo received a boost with Tre’Davious White’s return. The veteran cornerback, who missed the opener due to a groin injury, practiced in a limited capacity for the first time in more than two weeks. Christian Benford and Keon Coleman, both of whom played through similar issues in Week 1, were full participants as the team continued preparations for the Jets.

Cook’s status will be monitored closely as the week progresses. If the running back is unable to play, Ray Davis and Ty Johnson are next in line, while Frank Gore Jr. remains available on the practice squad.