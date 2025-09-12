With the Buffalo Bills taking on the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon, fans had been wondering about the injury status of running back James Cook. The Bills' running back had been limited at practice this week ahead of the clash with New York, with a final update revealed Friday that is sure to relieve some fans.

As Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported and later Buffalo released their Friday injury report, Cook is off the injury report, logging a full practice session. Meaning that Cook will be “good to go” for the contest Sunday against their AFC East division rivals, the Jets.

“Bills RB James Cook (hamstring) is off the injury report and good to go Sunday vs. the Jets,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Friday injury report pic.twitter.com/xTMuP6muqE — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Cook is coming off a performance where he rushed the ball 13 times for 44 yards, to go along with a touchdown on top of catching five passes for 58 yards through the air against the Baltimore Ravens in the 41-40 thriller.

Bills' James Cook had nursed a hamstring injury this week

Despite Cook being available, the Bills will be without defensive lineman Ed Oliver, who is coming off an impressive Week 1 showcase in the aforementioned win over the Ravens. There's no denying that fans are breathing a sigh of relief for Cook, who was added to the injury report on Wednesday and listed as “limited” with a hamstring injury, an issue that heavily impacts running backs.

“James Cook a new add to the injury report, limited with a hamstring injury,” Chrisn Brown wrote on X. “Dawson Knox and Greg Rousseau are also new adds and limited with hip and knee ailments.”

James Cook a new add to the injury report, limited with a hamstring injury. Dawson Knox and Greg Rousseau are also new adds and limited with hip and knee ailments. #Bills #GoBills pic.twitter.com/4ZjzeXaW1U — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) September 10, 2025

At any rate, Cook will be ready to contribute to Buffalo and bring the team a second straight win on the season against the Jets on Sunday afternoon, especially coming off an exciting win over Baltimore the weekend prior.