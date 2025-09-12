A key player for the Buffalo Bills will be out of commission for their Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who played a critical role during their Week 1 win over the Baltimore Ravens, was ruled out against the Jets due to an ankle injury, per Ian Rapoport.

“#Bills standout DL Ed Oliver, who impressed with a sack and a forced fumble in Week 1, was ruled out for Sunday by coach Sean McDermott,” Rapoport reported. “Oliver got stepped on this week and is using a walking boot.”

Oliver was one of the biggest reasons behind the Bills' huge comeback win against the Ravens last week. After their offense scored a touchdown to make it a one-possession game, the defensive tackle forced a fumble against running back Derrick Henry. The fumble was recovered, and the Bills scored on the ensuing possession to jumpstart their comeback hopes. Buffalo would end up winning, 41-40, after Matt Prater's game-winning kick.

Article Continues Below

A first-round draft pick by the Bills in 2019, Oliver has been one of the most consistent pieces on the Bills' defense. While he hasn't earned a Pro Bowl or an All-Pro nod yet, his performance earned him a contract extension with the team in 2023. He played in 14 games last season, recording 29 total tackles, three sacks, and three forced fumbles. His best year was in 2024, when he recorded a career-high 9.5 sacks.

The Bills will be facing off against the New York Jets on Sunday. The Jets feature a new-look team with Justin Fields under center. One of the most mobile quarterbacks in the league, Buffalo's run defense will be heavily tested. They will deal with the two-headed monster of Fields and running back Breece Hall in the backfield.

The Jets are coming off a heartbreaking 32-30 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.