The Buffalo Bills are searching for a new head coach after firing Sean McDermott following their AFC Divisional Round loss to the Denver Broncos. In his nine seasons with the organization, McDermott compiled a 98–50 regular-season record and an 8–8 postseason record, ending a tenure that featured frequent playoff appearances but ultimately led ownership to pursue a new leadership structure.

On Wednesday evening, the team confirmed it had completed an interview with offensive coordinator Joe Brady for the vacancy. Brady is the first candidate the Bills have officially interviewed. His candidacy comes from within the organization, where he has been employed since 2022. The 36-year-old was initially hired as the team's quarterbacks coach before being elevated to interim offensive coordinator in November 2023 after Ken Dorsey was fired. Brady's performance in that role led to his full-time promotion in January 2024.

The statistical production of Buffalo's offense under Brady has been among the strongest in the NFL. During his two full seasons calling plays, the Bills averaged 30.6 points per game in 2024, which ranked second league-wide, and 28.3 points per game in 2025, tied for third. Over those same seasons, Buffalo ranked 10th in total offense in 2024 with 361.2 yards per game and improved to third in 2025 at 378.2 yards per game. This season specifically, Buffalo finished No. 4 in total yards, No. 4 in points scored, No. 1 in rushing yards, and No. 15 in passing yards.

Brady's tenure has also coincided with individual success from quarterback Josh Allen. Allen won the NFL's Most Valuable Player award in 2024, his first MVP, while operating in Brady's offensive system. The Bills reached the playoffs in each of Brady’s four seasons on staff, with the offense ranking in the top 10 in both scoring and yardage during that span.

Before joining Buffalo, Brady's coaching background included stops at William & Mary, Penn State, and the New Orleans Saints. He gained national recognition during the 2019 season at LSU as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach for an undefeated national championship team featuring Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Justin Jefferson. He later served as offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers from 2020 to 2021. Brady has also been active in this hiring cycle outside of Buffalo, interviewing with or drawing interest from the Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, and Baltimore Ravens.

Brady is not the only option the Bills are exploring. Other candidates linked to the position include former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, Washington Commanders run game coordinator Anthony Lynn, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, and Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.