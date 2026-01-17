As Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady continues to get interest around the league for head coaching roles, two more teams have stepped up to the plate. While the Bills take on the Denver Broncos in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs, Brady will do some interviews after the contest, with the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons throwing their hat in the ring.

This would be reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, who said that while the focus is on Buffalo moving on in the playoffs, Brady will look to lead the offense to victory before interviewing with teams. Rapoport would mention the Ravens and Falcons as planning to speak with Brady.

“Let's keep talking about the Buffalo Bills,” Rapoport said. “Obviously, they play that game today, that is first and foremost in the mind of everyone involved. After the game, the coaching carousel continues to spin, and Joe Brady, the Bills' offensive coordinator, who is a hot head coach candidate every year, does have a couple teams lined up on his dance card.”

“My understanding is the Baltimore Ravens and the Atlanta Falcons plan to speak to Joe Brady,” Rapoport continued. “That is likely tomorrow. We will see for Atlanta, if that is still on, I know they have eyes on Kevin Stefanski, potentially talking to him later today, so we'll see where that stands. But certainly Joe Brady still in demand for the Buffalo Bills.”

From @NFLGameDay Morning: #Bills OC Joe Brady has interviews set up after the game, but all eyes are on beating the #Broncos first; Have we seen the last of Aaron Rodgers? In Pittsburgh, we have. pic.twitter.com/5WPXCs0K3m — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2026

Bills' Joe Brady has an interview with another AFC team

With the Bills wanting to live up to Super Bowl dreams, Brady wants to help the team get there, though there is interest in him leading another team as head coach. One other team that is interviewing Brady will be the Las Vegas Raiders after moving on from Pete Carroll after one season, according to insider Albert Breer, who wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Brady stays or leaves for another team, but there's no doubt his main goal is to help Buffalo beat the Broncos Saturday.