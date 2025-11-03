The Kansas City Chiefs saw their three-game winning streak get snapped after losing to the Buffalo Bills, 28-21, on Sunday in a rematch of last season's nail-biting AFC Championship Game.

The Chiefs had multiple chances to steal the win at Highmark Stadium, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw three straight incompletions in their final drive.

Kansas City fell to 5-4, while Buffalo improved to 6-2.

It was a costly defeat for the Chiefs, as coach Andy Reid confirmed that offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor suffered a right ankle injury, according to NFL reporter Charles Goldman. The severity of it, however, remains unclear.

“They’ll likely find out more when they return to Kansas City and can do some different tests. The testing will determine whether it’s a high or low ankle sprain and the injury’s grade. With the bye week coming up in Week 9, the difference between high and low ankle sprain will determine whether or not Taylor misses any time,” wrote Goldman.

The 27-year-old Taylor, who played hurt last season, suffered the right ankle injury at the start of the fourth quarter after Mahomes got sacked at the Bills' 40-yard line.

Losing Taylor for an extended period would be a big blow to the Chiefs, especially since they have been regaining their rhythm. Before losing to the Bills, they won five of their previous six assignments.

For what it's worth, Kansas City will have a bye week, giving Taylor and the rest of the beat-up roster to recuperate.

The Chiefs will return to action in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos.