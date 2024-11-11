The Buffalo Bills took down the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, 30-20, in their Week 10 matchup, thanks mostly to their smothering defense that helped them win five games in a row. After the victory, newest Bills signing Jordan Phillips immediately went to Instagram to troll Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin with a short but savage post.

“BELT TO ASS,” Phillips posted as a caption to a photo of Franklin, as shared by Bills writer Ryan Talbot on X, formerly Twitter. Talbot also said of the post, “Jordan Phillips wasted no time getting onto Instagram following the Bills' 30-20 win.”

Week 10: Bills def. Colts

With this victory over the Colts, the Bills have improved to 8-2 for the first time since 1993, tightening their lead on the AFC East. They've also topped 30 points for the fourth straight game, though quarterback Josh Allen believes they could still do better.

“We've got to have a faster start,” the Bills quarterback said, via the Associated Press. “We didn't play our best today, but we'll take the win. Four forced turnovers–we've got to hold onto the ball a little bit better. We'll take them how we can get them, and we'll turn the page tomorrow.”

Still, the Bills' defense made life difficult for the Colts, tallying four sacks and picking off Joe Flacco three times. They also recovered Flacco's fumble and gave Allen a chance to take advantage.

After replacing Anthony Richardson as starter, Flacco has gone 1-3, which could put the Colts' playoff hopes–and coach Shane Steichen's job–in jeopardy. Still, Steichen insisted he won't bench Flacco despite his struggles.

Article Continues Below

Bills coach Sean McDermott praised his defense for helping them win the game.

“I thought the defense, the takeaways was a big-time difference in the game,” he said. “I think they're just a very competitive group, they take a lot of pride in not letting each other down.”

Allen also called himself out for throwing interceptions and also praised his team's defense for coming through.

“I threw two interceptions, can't do that,” he said. “We can be cleaner, that's on me. We've got to play better on offense. The defense played awesome. We gritted it out and that was a team win right there.”

Before trolling Zaire Franklin on Instagram, Jordan Phillips had signed a one-year deal with the Bills for his third stint with the team.

He had played for the Dallas Cowboys but sustained a wrist injury that put him on the injured reserve. The Cowboys ended up releasing him on the trade deadline, allowing the Bills to pick him up.