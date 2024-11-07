Jordan Phillips had options as to where he could go after he was most recently with the Dallas Cowboys, but he chose to join the Buffalo Bills for a reason. He sees a fit between himself and the team beyond just what aligns between his personal playing style and what the Bills like to do on defense.

“For sure, mostly because I'm an acquired taste, and they like my taste (here), you know what I'm saying?,” Phillips responded when he was asked about how he came to be with Buffalo in this particular stint.

Jordan Phillips speaks up on his decision to sign with the Bills

The familiarity with the team and what they are all about made this process easy for Phillips, so he didn't have to take a long time thinking about a new destination like so many other players who part ways with a team tend to have to do.

“I had some options, but I definitely wanted to come back here,” Jefferson said on Wednesday in a report from WKBW's Matthew Bove. “I'm familiar with everybody, there's a winning culture, they know me and know my skill set, and it seemed like a great fit and opportunity.”

Phillips was a member of the Bills on two separate occasions. The most recent of those was in the 2022-23 seasons when he posted 35 tackles, four sacks and 11 QB hits over 26 games.

The decision to bring Phillips back on board to the 53-man roster comes on the same day that the Bills signed another familiar face in defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson. Both players are on one-year deals.

The Cowboys released Phillips following the NFL Trade Deadline on Tuesday. He had taken the field for the Cowboys in the first two games of the 2024 season, but was sidelined afterward on Sept. 18, placed on injured reserve due to a wrist injury. Phillips was set to return on Oct. 23, but the Cowboys did not make the decision to activate him for Week 8 or Week 9.

He'll hope to find some upward momentum once again in Buffalo.