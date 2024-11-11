The Buffalo Bills improved to 8-2 for the first time since 1992 with a 30-20 road victory over the struggling Indianapolis Colts.

Buffalo overcame a series of mistakes and unforced errors to still play effective football, securing a 10-point win and extending their lead over the rest of the AFC East. The Bills secured their first victory in Indianapolis since 1998.

Expand Tweet

Even when facing challenging situations, the Bills' defense held up reasonably well on the road. After Taron Johnson’s pick-six on the opening play, they had some difficulty containing Jonathan Taylor, who broke free for a 58-yard run early in the game.

Josh Allen completed 23 of 37 passes for 280 yards, throwing two interceptions, while James Cook rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries for the Bills.

Allen appeared to focus heavily on Curtis Samuel throughout the game, targeting him eight times but completing just four. One of his interceptions came on a pass intended for Samuel, as Kenny Moore made a fantastic play, breaking on the ball along the sideline.

The Buffalo Bills containing the Indianapolis Colts

The Bills largely contained the Colts' struggling offense. Buffalo tightened up in the second half, limiting Jonathan Taylor to just seven rushing yards after allowing him to rack up 107 in the first half. While the Bills' defensive stats might not look flawless, the focus remains on limiting points over yards.

The Bills' pass rush wasn’t overwhelming, yet it effectively pressured Joe Flacco into making crucial errors, which proved essential. After a difficult outing against the Miami Dolphins, where the defense faltered against both ground and air attacks, this group rose to the occasion as the offense had trouble finding its rhythm. Altogether, it marked a strong comeback effort by Bobby Babich's defense.

Quinton Jefferson was released by the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday, signed by the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday, and then delivered a key sack on Sunday. With the Colts facing fourth-and-2 from the Bills' 20-yard line, Jefferson sacked Joe Flacco for a 10-yard loss, forcing a turnover on downs.

Joe Flacco went 26 of 35 for 272 yards, tossing two touchdowns and three interceptions. Jonathan Taylor, who had 107 yards at halftime, finished with 114 yards on 21 carries for the Colts.

Bass showed his old form on Sunday—accurate, calm, and clearly back with his usual swagger. After last week’s rough outing, his strong performance was a relief, giving Bills fans more confidence whenever he lines up for a kick. If he stays consistent, Buffalo will head into the playoffs with even greater trust in his reliability.

The Bills and the Colts depleted lineups

The Bills started the game without two injured receivers, rookie Keon Coleman and newly acquired Amari Cooper. During the game, they also lost tight end Dalton Kincaid to a knee injury, and right tackle Spencer Brown briefly exited with an ankle issue.

Indianapolis sidelined its leading receiver, Michael Pittman Jr. (back), and was forced to rely on three rookie offensive linemen after left tackle Bernhard Raimann exited in the first half due to a knee injury.

Next Sunday, the Bills will host Kansas City in one of the season's top matchups, while the Colts will travel to face the New York Jets.