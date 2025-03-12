Earlier this week, the Buffalo Bills secured their future by signing quarterback Josh Allen to a record six year, $330 million contract that included $250 million guaranteed, as reported by ESPN. The deal was the largest guaranteed dollar figure ever given to an NFL player and is also the second highest annual value in the league behind only Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Despite the serious bread he raked in with the new deal, Allen actually took less than he could have in an attempt to help the Bills' brass continue to put together the right pieces around him. Recently, Allen spoke on what went into that selfless decision.

“What's five more going to do for my life than what I can do right now? I wasn't looking to kill them every chance I could and told my agent that,” said Allen, per Sal Capaccio of ExtraPointWGR on X, formerly Twitter.

Allen was also asked what it would mean for him to start and finish his career in Buffalo, answering that he “still (has) a long way to go before we think about the end, I'm just focused on the here and now…..allows me more opportunity to become a better player and leader.”

Allen brought home the NFL MVP award for his efforts in the 2024 season, the first such award of his career, edging out Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in the process.

Allen and the Bills surprised many by putting together another dominant regular season despite losing several key pieces in the prior offseason, making it all the way to the AFC Championship Game for another playoff game against Patrick Mahomes in the Kansas City Chiefs.

Unfortunately, the Bills were once again unable to get over the hump against Kansas City, but there's still no doubt that they'll continue to compete for years to come with Allen under center.