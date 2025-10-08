Hailee Steinfeld reveals how her relationship with Josh Allen has shifted since they said “I do.”

The Sinners actress spoke to Variety about how she has appreciated the slower pace of life she has experienced since marrying Allen in May. The couple got married after two years of dating in their home state of California.

“What we do is so unpredictable, and his job is on such a strict schedule,” Steinfeld said of the Buffalo Bills quarterback.”So it’s actually a blessing—I try to organize my time so I can be where he is.”

Allen is currently in the midst of the 2025-26 NFL season as he leads the Bills with a 4-1 record. The Bills suffered their first loss of the season to the New England Patriots on Sunday (Oct. 5) after they fell 23-20.

“This time of year, I get to hunker down, slow down, support him and live life,” she added. “When the offseason rolls around, it’s go-time for me.”

Prior to marrying Allen, Steinfeld shared that she never experienced having this time to just take things slow, something that she appreciates navigating with her husband.

“I’ve never lived this part of life before—outside of my work,” she admitted. “I’ve gotten a lot better at understanding what it means to slow down and to share that with someone.”

She noted that the experience has been “the greatest thing ever.”

Steinfeld has been supportive of Allen as he leads the Bills to hopefully a Super Bowl this year. When asked by reporters, Steinfeld without hesitation expressed her confidence in her then-fiancé's goal.

“Why are the Buffalo Bills gonna win the Super Bowl?” the reporter asked the actress back in April Steinfeld without hesitation offered a compliment to her then-fiancé: “Why do you think? Look who’s at the helm.”

Allen has done the same for Steinfeld as he attended her Sinners premiere and dubbed the film an “A+” during his interview in the Hard Knocks last month. Steinfeld was nominated for an Oscar when she was 14 for her role in True Grit and Allen believes that she should be again.

“And hopefully award season coming around, people make the right decision.”