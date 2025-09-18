It has been a big year for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, from winning his first NFL MVP to marrying actress Hailee Steinfeld.

While he is one of the best in the world at his job, which he “loves,” Allen's busy offseason has put things into perspective. Winning Super Bowls and MVPs is part of his job, but he wants to put effort into other parts of his life, too.

“Obviously, I love my job. I think it's extremely important,” he conceded. “I do everything that I can to win games and help our team win, but the family aspect in being a good person and all that other stuff, I think that's, if not just as important, if not more, than playing our game and what we do.

“It's weird for me to say that because football is the only thing I've ever truly like, wanted to do. … It's the only thing that like I care about in my life more than anything. And knowing that there's more in life, it's … I don't know, I think as you get older you start to realize that, but don't get it twisted, I still care, probably an obnoxious amount about this game and trying to bring a Lombardi here to Western New York, and it's the only goal that I have in my work career,” he continued.

When did Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld get married?

Article Continues Below

Allen and Steinfeld tied the knot with a wedding ceremony on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. Several of Allen's teammates made it, including Dawson Knox and Mitch Trubisky.

They had been together since 2023. However, Allen and Steinfeld did not make their relationship public until the summer of 2024. Allen then proposed to her in November 2024, and they got married in May 2025.

Allen is the reigning NFL MVP, and the Bills are off to a hot start in 2025 at 2-0. They first won a nail-biter against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. The following week, they blew out the New York Jets.

So far, Allen has 521 passing yards and two touchdowns. He has another 89 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. They will play their next game on Thursday, September 18. The Bills host the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.