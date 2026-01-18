On Saturday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills' 2025 season came to a bitter end with a crushing road loss at the hands of the Denver Broncos in overtime, by a score of 33-30. Josh Allen had some positive moments in this game, but ultimately, the Bills were unable to get over the hump and his key turnovers were a big reason why.

After the game, NBA media personality Kevin O'Connor took to X, formerly Twitter, with a photoshopped picture combining Allen and future NBA Hall of Famer Russell Westbrook, drawing a comparison between the two.

“Josh Allen lost that game for the Buffalo Bills. Too many reckless decisions. The fumble at the end of half was inexcusable. Missed badly on some huge throws: Knox at the end of 4th, underthrew Cooks on the controversial INT + the Shakir screen. The star QB needs to be better,” wrote O'Connor.

It's unclear if the Westbrook was meant to signify Allen's propensity to turn over the ball, one of the rare things that has always been an issue for Westbrook during his career, or whether he was comparing them as surpremely talented players who accumulate regular season accolades but have yet to get it done in the playoffs.

Regardless, this loss will certainly be a bitter pill to swallow for Bills fans.

As previously mentioned, Allen had several turnovers on the afternoon, including a controversial interception in overtime that many felt should have been ruled a catch before Buffalo.

However, had Allen not committed a puzzling fumble shortly before halftime that led to a field goal from the Broncos, the game wouldn't have gone to overtime in the first place.

Allen is still just 29 years old and seemingly has years of MVP-level football ahead of him, but considering the heavy hitters in the AFC who were out of the picture this year, this loss has to feel like a major blown opportunity for the Bills.