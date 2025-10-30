The Buffalo Bills are currently preparing for their upcoming game at home against the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. Beating Patrick Mahomes and company hasn't been a problem in the regular season for the Bills over the years, but the team's continued playoff struggles against the Chiefs have reared their ugly heads throughout the Josh Allen era.

Allen himself has been in a bit of a slump over the last few weeks on the heels of his 2024-25 NFL MVP campaign. Allen didn't need to do much in the Bills' recent win over the Carolina Panthers, instead letting running back James Cook do most of the heavy lifting, but the star could still use a “get right game” this weekend against Kansas City.

Recently, the Bills got some positive news on the injury front when it was revealed that wide receiver Josh Palmer was a limited participant in practice on Thursday, after previously missing practice earlier in the week, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport on X, formerly Twitter. Palmer was injured during the Bills' recent loss to the Atlanta Falcons on the road, one of several Buffalo players to go down that day.

The fact that he is back and practicing to some extent could be a good sign for his status against the Chiefs.

A big test for the Bills

There's only so much confidence that the Buffalo Bills will be able to glean from a potential win over the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend considering that they've beaten them multiple times in the regular season during the Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes era, only to lose to them the following January.

Still, this weekend's matchup will be a good opportunity for Buffalo to prove that they are not just an opportunistic team feeding on lesser competition, as has been an accusation leveled at them this year considering their strength (or lack thereof) of schedule.

In any case, the Bills and Chiefs are slated to kick things off on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET from Buffalo.