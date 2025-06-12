While Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman had a disappointing rookie season, no one agrees with that sentiment more than the pass-catcher himself. As Bills general manager Brandon Beane even spoke down about Coleman's season, especially the production after returning from injury, the 22-year-old speaks more about last year and how he feels heading into his sophomore campaign.

Last season, Coleman recorded 29 receptions for 556 yards to go along with four touchdowns, and when asked about his rookie year, he would have a candid and NSFW response about it, according to the team's YouTube page.

“You want to know exactly what I see? Man, that s*** trash — you’ve got to be better,” Coleman said in his press conference Wednesday. “It’s simple as that. You’ve got to be more efficient here, you’ve got to get out of this break, you’ve got to stack your DB, you’ve got to give Josh more room to throw the ball, you’ve got to catch that, you’ve got to make that block, you’ve got to give that extra effort on the touchdown block, so if Jimbo [James Cook] breaks it, he’s up the sideline.”

“Just different things like that — calling out everything you’re doing wrong to make it right,” Coleman continued.

Bills' Keon Coleman being “self-motivated” going into Year 2 

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) jogs out to the field after halftime against the Arizona Cardinals at Highmark Stadium.
With the Bills in their offseason program, it's the perfect time for Coleman to build off his first year in the NFL and become a top target for star quarterback Josh Allen. There's a lot to work on, as Coleman found it hard to find a sliver of positive in 2024, but it has made him “self-motivated,” as he described it.

“It ain’t no, ‘Aw, that was trash. Well, I did do this right.’ Nah,” Coleman said. “It’s either a plus or a minus, and that’s just how you go about it.”

“I don’t really get frustrated. I don’t really need motivation,” Coleman continued. “I’m self-motivated. I come here every day to work. This is a job, but to me it’s more — it’s a hobby and a profession. So, it’s something I love to do and I don’t need nobody to hit me on the back to make me go even harder. I’m coming with it from the jump.”

Coleman was taken with the 33rd overall pick in the second round by Buffalo out of Florida State, where he could be seen as a breakout option this season. He had a simple answer when asked by a media member how much better he would be in his sophomore year.

“A lot,” he said.

Coleman will get his first chance at showing his improvement when Buffalo opens the season on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the Baltimore Ravens