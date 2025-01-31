The Buffalo Bills were hoping Keon Coleman would develop into a key weapon for Josh Allen and the offense as a rookie. However, an unfortunate wrist held Coleman back.

He missed four games in early November with his wrist injury. And when he came back, general manager Brandon Beane wasn't necessarily pleased with his performance, via team reporters Alec White and Maddy Glab.

“I would say, probably a little disappointed in the return from injury. I did not see the same player down the stretch from a physicality, some of the things that he needs to use his size,” Beane said. “Some of that is youth, some of that is, I'm not sure how many injuries he's had to overcome in-season and come back. That takes a certain experience level, how to deal with an injury and how to return.”

Still, Beane remains confident in Coleman's ability to develop. He certainly hasn't given up on him and still has hopes the wide receiver will become a crucial component of the offense.

“He has a skill set that we think will play well in this offense, but it's up to him,” Beane said. “He's going to have to work very hard this offseason, him and Josh continue to work on that rapport together.”

“But I'm optimistic that he'll do those things, and that we'll see him continue to improve going into year two,” Beane concluded.

Keon Coleman ended his rookie year with 29 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns. However, he broke 100 yards receiving in just one game. He had less than 40 yards receiving in the Bills' final six games of the season, including the playoffs. Coleman caught three passes for 22 scoreless yards in the postseason.

So while there were flashes of brilliance, Beane and the Bills are expecting more from Coleman. But entering the offseason fully healthy, and with a year of catching passes from Josh Allen under their belt, Buffalo still believes Coleman can be a key offensive threat in the future.