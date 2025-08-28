The Buffalo Bills have been one of the best teams in the NFL over the last few seasons, but they consistently run into their biggest kryptonite in the postseason: the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid led the charge into the Chiefs, one of the best dynasties ever seen. The Bills have the talent to get over that hump, but it won't be easy.

Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid was the latest to be massively scrutinized over their latest matchup due to a drop he had that ended the game and solidified the Chiefs as winning the game and advancing to the Super Bowl. He talked to RG about what it means and if the Bills can get over the hump.

“I think we just have to be a better team that day,” says Kincaid in a one-on-one interview. “That's really what it comes down to. We're playing football, and it's obviously on a highlighted stage with everyone watching. But it's a game at the end of the day, and the better team will win, and we have to be the better team.”

When asked if one play or situational football determines the difference in the playoff rivalry, Kincaid says it depends on which team is better that day.

“It really just depends on the game,” says Kincaid. “You can highlight one play or not, but it depends on the day. They're a great team. We're a great team. The best team that day is hopefully going to win.”

Kincaid has been in the NFL for the last two seasons and has emerged as a solid tight end. He could continue to develop as one of the best in the NFL. Through his two seasons, he has 166 receptions for 1,121 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

The Bills have gone 0-4 against the Chiefs in the playoffs during the Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes era, losing three of those games by one possession. However, Buffalo has defeated the Chiefs four times in the Allen/Mahomes era regular season. Proving that the postseason has been the difference.

This year could be different thanks to Josh Allen, the reigning MVP still under center, and Buffalo's many weapons around him. They need to go out and execute and not overthink it.