The Buffalo Bills outlasted the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday to advance to the Divisional round. Josh Allen shook off multiple injuries, to carry Buffalo to a 27-24 road Wild Card victory. However, the Bills did not escape EverBank Stadium unscathed. Gabe Davis left the game in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. And on Monday, the team confirmed Davis suffered a season-ending ACL tear.

But the Bills did receive some positive news on the injury front. Ed Oliver and Curtis Samuel will return to practice this week, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The team designated both players to return from IR, opening their 21-day practice window.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that Oliver and Samuel will be cleared in time for Saturday’s Divisional matchup. But the return designation indicates that both could be back during the playoffs. Of course, that only matters if Buffalo can get past the No. 1 seed Denver Broncos this weekend.

Bills hope reinforcements arrive in time for Broncos clash

Oliver has endured an injury-plagued season. The veteran defensive tackle was hampered by a sprained ankle early in the year. And Oliver has been sidelined with a torn bicep since Week 8. During his recovery he experienced a setback and underwent a procedure to address a meniscus injury.

The former first-round pick was limited to three regular season starts this year. And the Bills defense has struggled without Oliver plugging up the interior. Buffalo was 28th in the league against the run in 2025. The Bills allowed 136.2 rushing yards per game, a weakness the Jaguars exploited in the Wild Card round. The team would certainly benefit from Oliver’s return.

Samuel landed on IR after suffering an elbow injury in Week 11. Gabe Davis replaced him on the roster. And now, in an odd twist, Samuel could take Davis’ spot after his season-ending ACL tear.

Samuel has failed to live up to the three-year, $24 million deal he signed with the Bills prior to the 2024 season. He recorded 31 receptions for 253 yards and a score in his debut campaign with the team. This year Samuel was limited to six games, catching seven passes for 81 yards and one touchdown.

Still, the Bills will take all the help they can get with Davis and Joshua Palmer out for the season.