Quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills advanced to the Divisional Round with a 27-24 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, Allen came away from the win fully banged up.

The quarterback entered the game with a foot injury, although he seems to be healing from it. However, Allen picked up two new injuries against the Jaguars. He banged his finger on one of the Jaguars' helmets, although he was able to play through it. Then, a knee injury forced him to the blue medical tent. Despite all the injuries though, Allen is still expected to suit up against the Denver Broncos, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“Seems like he is going to be okay,” Rapoport said. “As he has done the last couple of weeks, wouldn't be surprised if he's limited in practice while he deals with the whole thing.”

From @GMFB: #Bills QB Josh Allen is beat up. But the good news is, he'll be good enough to play next week (since they won). pic.twitter.com/0NjBE84s4M — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2026

Through each injury, Allen was able to return to the field. At this stage of the game, the quarterback will need to have high levels of pain tolerance. The Bills won't put him on the field if he wasn't cleared. But they will continue to trust him through all his bumps and bruises.

That trust led to a big performance against the Jaguars. Allen completed 28-of-35 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown. He added another 33 yards and two touchdowns on the ground with his second rushing score serving as the final nail in the coffin.

If the Bills are going to go on a deep playoff run, they need Allen to be at the top of his game. They'll need to be able to manage all of his injuries and still find a way to succeed.