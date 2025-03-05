The Buffalo Bills are ready to attack the 2025 NFL offseason. NFL free agency kicks off next week, following by weeks of pre-draft preparation ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Now is the perfect time to enjoy the offseason before the hard work begins next week.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott got to live out one of his on-ice dreams at a Buffalo Sabres game on Tuesday. McDermott shot a video for ESPN where he got to ride a zamboni around KeyBank Center.

“Behind the scenes at the Buffalo Sabres, waiting to ride the zamboni,” McDermott said in a video posted on Instagram. “I don't think I'm the only person who has sat at a hockey game, or watched one on TV, and thought to myself ‘what would it be like to ride that?'”

The video then shows McDermott climbing into the zamboni and getting situated.

“I think I'm good,” McDermott said. “I think I can see out of the windshield.”

McDermott then gestured to someone off camera and said “Hey if I don't make it, tell my wife…” before laughing and moving on.

The video then includes several shots of McDermott, clearly having a blast, riding the zamboni around the ice.

Bills' Sean McDermott jokes about Josh Allen-Hailee Steinfeld Italy trip invite

Sean McDermott is not the only member of the Bills having fun this offseason.

McDermott joked with reporters in late February about not being invited on Josh Allen's trip to Italy with Hailee Steinfeld.

“I spend most of my offseason in Buffalo in the elements, and we look forward to that,” McDermott said. “I love skiing and being around Buffalo. So, no clear invitation came through on my phone. But we’ll see.”

McDermott then pivoted to explaining that many players and coaches on the Bills are part of the community. They don't retreat from Buffalo once the season ends.

“Sometimes we get questioned, ‘Hey, where do you go in the offseason?’ Well, we live in Buffalo, we’re members of the community, and we love it there. I think that’s a real part of being in Buffalo and being the head coach of the Buffalo Bills,” McDermott concluded.

It is great to see coach McDermott embrace the city of Buffalo.