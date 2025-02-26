Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is making the most of his offseason after an unforgettable 2024 season. The newly crowned NFL MVP edged out Lamar Jackson for the award, a surprising yet well-earned recognition for his dominant play. However, the season ended in heartbreak for the Bills and their fans as they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, a 32-29 loss that underscored just how close they are to reaching the Super Bowl. Bills general manager Brandon Beane made it clear that the loss would serve as fuel for Allen, emphasizing that he remains focused on bringing a championship to Buffalo. But before diving back into the grind, Allen is enjoying some well-deserved downtime with his fiancée, actress Hailee Steinfeld, EssentiallySports reports.

McDermott Keeps It Real About Buffalo

Allen and Steinfeld have taken their celebration overseas, spending time in Milan, Italy, ahead of the city’s renowned Fashion Week. The trip marks a rare public outing for the couple, who recently confirmed their engagement and made their red carpet debut at the NFL Honors. While Allen is embracing the offseason in style, his head coach, Sean McDermott, made it clear that he had no plans of joining the MVP on his European getaway.

When asked on Good Morning Football whether he received an invitation to Milan, McDermott responded with a playful smirk: “I spend most of my offseason in Buffalo in the elements, and we look forward to that. I love skiing and being around Buffalo. So, no clear invitation came through on my phone. But we’ll see.”

The head coach doubled down on his commitment to staying in town, emphasizing the significance of being deeply connected to the Buffalo community. “Sometimes we get questioned, ‘Hey, where do you go in the offseason?’ Well, we live in Buffalo, we’re members of the community, and we love it there. I think that’s a real part of being in Buffalo and being the head coach of the Buffalo Bills.”

Allen’s MVP Season Earns McDermott’s Praise

While McDermott may not have any plans to join Allen in Milan, he was quick to shower his quarterback with praise. Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, he reflected on Allen’s MVP season, calling it a validation of years of hard work. “It validates everything that he’s been doing for years. It validates his leadership this year, the way he’s played on the field this season, the way he’s matured off the field, on the field…When you do that at the level that he did it at on a consistent basis, the result was the MVP. So, to me, as I said during the year, later in the year in particular, he deserved that.”

As Allen and Steinfeld enjoy their time in Milan, the quarterback’s next challenge will be proving he can build on his MVP success and finally bring a Super Bowl to Buffalo. And if his commitment matches the level of his play in 2024, McDermott won’t need to worry about where Allen spends his offseason—because he’ll be spending the next one celebrating a championship.