Ja'Quan McMillian just made the biggest play of his NFL career against Josh Allen during the AFC Divisional Round matchup between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills on Saturday night.

McMillian is going through the fourth season of his career with the Broncos. He often comes on the field as a backup, making occasional starts for Denver throughout his time with the franchise since 2022.

In Denver's latest playoff game, McMillian came through with the biggest defensive play of the night. During the overtime period, Allen threw a deep ball to Brandin Cooks to get the ball within field-goal range. However, McMillian had other plans as he ripped the ball out of Cooks' hands to gain possession of the ball for his team.

Ja'Quan McMillian comes up with a potential GAME SAVING interception 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ofbuN3fGWm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 18, 2026

How Ja'Quan McMillian, Broncos played against Bills

Ja'Quan McMillian made a clutch play that ultimately decided the Broncos' fate, taking down the Bills 33-30 to advance to the AFC Championship Game.

Denver took some time to get going as the team trailed 7-3 after the first quarter, exploding with a 17-3 display in the second period. Even though Buffalo fired back to force overtime, McMillian's interception gifted the Broncos the game-winning drive to end the game with a field goal.

Bo Nix came through when his team needed him, making big plays throughout the fourth quarter and overtime. He completed 26 passes out of 46 attempts for 279 yards and three touchdowns and one interception.

Marvin Mims Jr. enjoyed a strong performance in the receiving attack, making eight catches for 93 yards and a touchdown. Courtland Sutton came next with four receptions for 53 yards, RJ Harvey had five catches for 46 yards, while Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Frank Crum caught touchdown passes respectively.

The Broncos will look forward to their next matchup in the AFC Championship game on Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. ET. They await the winner between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans, whose game will commence on Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. ET.