The Buffalo Bills remained unbeaten in the 2025 NFL season after a hard-fought 31-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. While linebacker Terrel Bernard’s fourth-quarter interception sealed the game, it was a different player who earned the praise from head coach Sean McDermott after the final whistle.

In his postgame press conference, McDermott pointed to rookie defensive tackle Deone Walker as the true catalyst behind the play that helped the Bills improve to 3-0. It was Walker’s interior pressure that forced Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa into a rushed throw, allowing Bernard to capitalize with a clutch interception.

Sports Illustrated’s Alex Brasky took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account to share McDermott’s thoughts on the unsung hero behind the game-sealing play.

“We always talk about rush and coverage working together. That might not stand out on the stat sheet, but that might’ve been a bigger play than TB’s.”

Sean McDermott on Deone Walker’s QB pressure, leading to Terrel Bernard’s game-changing INT: “We always talk about rush and coverage working together. That might not stand out on the stat sheet, but that might’ve been a bigger play than TB’s.” #Bills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/NdsNAyORqJ — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) September 19, 2025

Article Continues Below

Walker, a fourth-round rookie from Kentucky, has been quietly earning more trust on the Bills defense. Though his snap count has remained limited, this moment highlighted exactly why Buffalo’s defensive rotation has been so effective early in the season. The team’s depth is creating game-changing moments—even from players who don’t end up on the highlight reel.

The interception itself came with just over three minutes left in regulation. With the Dolphins trailing 28-21, Tagovailoa was leading a drive that could have tied the game. But Walker’s bull rush up the middle flushed the quarterback off balance, resulting in an errant throw picked off by Bernard and returned 24 yards. That takeaway set up a Matt Prater field goal, pushing the final score to 31-21.

The play didn’t just seal the win — it spotlighted how Buffalo’s defensive front can shift momentum in high-pressure moments.

McDermott’s comments reaffirm the Bills’ defensive philosophy, where pressure and coverage work together to produce results. This identity continues to take shape as the team prepares for a Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. If Walker’s impact keeps growing, Buffalo’s already potent defense could become even more dangerous than expected.