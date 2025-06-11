The Buffalo Bills are entering the 2025 NFL season with high expectations and a core that has largely remained intact. They have superstar QB Josh Allen still in his prime and the front office doubling down on key pieces via contract extensions. As such, the team looks like a serious contender once again. However, even on a roster filled with established veterans, several young newcomers are making noise during OTAs. They could shake up the depth chart before Week 1 arrives.

A Focused Offseason

The Bills’ top priority this offseason was financial. They needed to lock down core players before they could sniff the open market. That included extensions for Josh Allen, Khalil Shakir, Greg Rousseau, Terrel Bernard, and Christian Benford. They also added former Chargers deep threat Josh Palmer. The offensive side of the ball looks largely set. Defensively, though, there are lingering questions, especially in the secondary.

Despite letting go of veteran corner Rasul Douglas, the team waited until Round 1 of the draft to address the cornerback position. They selected Kentucky’s Maxwell Hairston. That selection, along with other high-upside picks like Landon Jackson and Deone Walker, signals a potential shift. Several veteran contributors may be on the hot seat. It's not because of performance issues necessarily, but because the hungry youth movement has arrived.

Here we'll try to look at the Buffalo Bills veteran players whose roles will be pushed by rookies in the 2025 NFL season.

1. A Battle at Cornerback

Tre’Davious White was once the crown jewel of the Bills’ secondary. Now, he finds himself in a precarious position. Injuries have plagued him in recent seasons, and the franchise’s patience may soon be tested by first-round pick Maxwell Hairston.

Hairston brings elite speed, ball-tracking ability, and twitchy athleticism to the position. At OTAs, he’s already drawing high praise — and not just from coaches. White himself acknowledged the rookie's physical tools and upside, telling reporters, “It’s only a matter of time before he’s one of the best corners in the league.”

Rasul Douglas and Dane Jackson were other in-house options. However, Douglas hasn’t been re-signed, and Jackson profiles better as a depth piece. That leaves Hairston and White in direct competition for the starting role opposite Christian Benford. Sure, Hairston may not be plug-and-play ready from Day 1. Still, his rise feels inevitable.

The fact that White is endorsing Hairston’s development speaks volumes about the potential passing of the torch. The Bills need a younger, faster secondary to keep up with AFC juggernauts. Hairston could be the spark they’ve been missing since White’s All-Pro days.

2. Edge Rotation Gets a Boost

Greg Rousseau just signed an extension, signaling the team’s confidence in him long-term. On the flip side, that doesn’t mean his snap count is safe. Third-round rookie Landon Jackson is making waves in camp and could quickly become more than just a rotational pass-rusher.

At 6'4 and 264 pounds, Jackson’s combination of size, bend, and relentlessness makes him a natural fit on the edge. His college tape shows a player who plays with fire and technique, too. Add in a strong NFL Combine, and Jackson enters Buffalo as one of the more underrated edge prospects in the 2025 class.

Veteran Joey Bosa was brought in on a one-year deal to mentor the younger pass rushers and provide burst in obvious passing downs. Jackson, though, is being given every opportunity to earn early-down reps — especially against the run.

If Rousseau and Bosa want to maintain their status as cornerstone edge rushers, they’ll need to raise their game. With Bosa’s durability uncertain and Von Miller no longer on the roster, Jackson is in a prime position to assert himself. He could end up playing significant snaps before October hits.

3. The Future of the Defensive Line

The Bills doubled down on interior defensive linemen in this year’s draft. They grabbed TJ Sanders in Round 2 and Deone Walker in Round 4. Yes, Sanders may project as a gap-penetrator with upside. That said, it’s Walker who has scouts buzzing about long-term potential.

Walker is a 6'7, 331-pound monster from Kentucky. He was once projected as a top-15 pick before inconsistencies and scheme fit questions dropped him to Day 3. However, make no mistake — Walker has first-round talent. His ability to two-gap, push the pocket, and set the edge makes him a unicorn at defensive tackle.

DaQuan Jones, now 32, remains a valued veteran presence. Still, age and declining snap counts could limit his effectiveness in a 17-game season. Enter Walker, who won’t be rushed into a starting role but is already getting valuable reps with the second team. Buffalo’s interior line has long been a patchwork unit. Walker represents a chance to change that narrative.

Final Thoughts

The Bills are no strangers to high expectations, but the franchise knows that getting over the playoff hump will require more than continuity — it needs competition. The influx of young talent in the 2025 draft class has already injected energy into OTAs, and that momentum is likely to carry into training camp.

Whether it’s Hairston pushing White, Jackson gunning for Rousseau’s role, or Walker eyeing the middle of the D-line, these rookies are more than depth pieces. They’re future starters — and they might not wait long to claim their spots.