As the Buffalo Bills are taking on the Carolina Panthers in a Week 8 matchup, the team does get injury updates that will no doubt frustrate fans. With the Bills looking to snap a two-game losing streak, there is no denying the news regarding specifically safety Taylor Rapp will continue the bad news.

According to Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News, Rapp is not only out for Sunday's game against Carolina, but will also be placed on injured reserve (IR).

“Bills HC Sean McDermott says on WGR550 that S Taylor Rapp (knee), DT DaQuan Jones (calf), and WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) are OUT for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers,” Fitzgerald wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Safety Taylor Rapp is headed to IR.”

Rapp had not practiced this week as Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday, saying at the time the team didn't know about the severity of his knee, according to Sports Illustrated. So far in the season, Rapp has totaled 17 tackles as he's in the midst of his third season with Buffalo, having previously spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, being a part of the Super Bowl team in 2021.

“Taylor Rapp will not practice today,” McDermott said. “At this point, I don't know, on Taylor, if that's a day-to-day or week-to-week type of situation. We are still gathering information on that.”

The knee injury to the Bills' Taylor Rapp has been lingering

While the Bills continue to make injury moves, leading to other players likely to be elevated from the practice squad, Rapp's injury specifically has been lingering. As said by McDermott, the knee injury that Rapp has is the same one that he has dealt with “since training camp.”

“Knee, and he's been dealing with it since training camp,” McDermott said.

One player that is likely to see extra opportunity is 34-year-old Jordan Poyer, who was initially a foundational piece to the team's defense, though he is now in his second stint with the team after playing for the Miami Dolphins. Though on the practice squad, there seems to be a good chance he could be elevated once again.

“Jordan wouldn't be back if we didn't have a lot of confidence and trust in him. We still take it one day at a time. We'll see where it goes with the T-Rapp situation. We have other safeties that have been working as well,” McDermott said.

At any rate, the Bills look to get back in the win column against the Panthers on Sunday.