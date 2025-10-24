The Atlanta Falcons are set to take on the Miami Dolphins in a Week 8 matchup that could elevate Atlanta to a record above .500 with a win. However, the club may be without starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. due to an injury.

Reports indicate that Penix, who is 25 years old, is listed as questionable for Sunday, as he's dealing with a bone bruise in his knee, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The former first-rounder claims he plans to play in the contest. Additionally, wide receiver Darnell Mooney is said to be available for the game against the Dolphins.

If Penix is unable to play, then the Falcons would start Kirk Cousins. The veteran quarterback was initially the starter for Atlanta last season after signing a four-year, $180 million contract in the 2024 offseason. However, the franchise believes Michael Penix Jr. is the future and gave him the reins as the starter late last season.

The former Washington Husky has 11 games under his belt so far in his two seasons in the league. So far, Penix has flashed potential in his sophomore year with the Falcons. In his six starts in the 2025-26 campaign, Michael Penix Jr. has accumulated 1,409 passing yards and five touchdowns while completing 61.0% of his pass attempts. He's also recorded a lone rushing touchdown.

With the game against the Dolphins taking place on Sunday, the Falcons will reveal their final injury report on Saturday. Additionally, Raheem Morris and his coaching staff will have until 90 minutes before the scheduled 1 p.m. EST kickoff to reveal the list of players inactive for the contest.