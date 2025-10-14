The Buffalo Bills are playing on the road Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons, with their backs against the wall early.

The Falcons have established a seven-point lead early in the contest, and their lead has ballooned to 14 points in the second quarter after star running back Bijan Robinson burned rubber for a huge 81-yard rushing touchdown.

As for the Bills, they are having trouble early on moving the chains and putting points up on the board. Adding to the challenge was the apparent injury wide receiver Josh Palmer suffered in the first half.

“#Bills WR Josh Palmer injured after what looked like a textbook hip-drop tackle. No flag,” as reported by Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network via X, formerly Twitter.

Palmer was having a great start to the Falcons game before he exited the field to get evaluated. He was leading Buffalo after two big plays, catching both targets from quarterback Josh Allen for 60 receiving yards.

With the Bills missing the likes of wide receiver Curtis Samuel and emerging star tight end Dalton Kincaid, Palmer was among those expected to have more on their plate in Buffalo's passing attack against the Falcons.

Article Continues Below

The former Tennessee Volunteers star wideout entered Week 6 with 174 receiving yards, with zero touchdowns on 12 receptions and 18 targets. His best game to date this season was Week 1's 41-40 thriller of a win over the Baltimore Ravens, in which he racked up 61 receiving yards on five catches and nine targets.

The 26-year-old Palmer has yet to return to the game at the time of this writing, but the hope is that he didn't suffer anything serious. For what it's worth, he didn't seem to be in much pain on the sidelines after his injury.

“Josh Palmer is up and walking to the bench. That's a big positive. He's made two huge plays so far tonight,” reported Mike Catalana of 13WHAM.

Tight end Dawson Knox and wide receivers Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman will be among Allen's chief targets downfield, as the game continues without Palmer, who is in his first season with the Bills after signing a three-year deal with the team in March..