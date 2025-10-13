The Buffalo Bills were already without some important pieces for their game against the Falcons. And that could make their X-factor even more important. But then they learned Dalton Kincaid and Curtis Samuel would also be out for Monday Night Football.

Adam Schefter delivered the news, according to a post on X.

“Bills TE Dalton Kincaid, who was listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. the Falcons due to an oblique injury, is out. Bills WR Curtis Samuel also is out tonight. So no Kincaid, no Samuel.”

Both players had been questionable leading into the contest. Kincaid is dealing with an oblique, while Samuel has issues with his neck and ribs.

Bills may be hurting without TE Dalton Kincaid

The most significant loss is Kincaid. He had the first 100-yard receiving game of his career against the Patriots last week. Samuel is more of an afterthought with only three receptions on the season.

It’s going to be a challenge without Kincaid, according to a post on X by Alex Brasky.

“Tough to overstate how badly the Bills need Dalton Kincaid to play through his oblique injury against the Falcons. Kincaid leads the Bills in yards receiving (287), touchdowns receiving (3), and 20-plus yard receptions (6). Atlanta is allowing just two receptions to TEs per game, but hasn’t faced a talent of Kincaid’s caliber this season”

And this comes on the heels of the offense not being at its best in the loss to the Patriots. That game shook the team, according to The Athletic.

“I think it’s a wake-up call, reset, whatever you want to call it,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “We have been getting by, previous games, of maybe not playing our best football. And when you play a team who did everything the right way — credit to (the Patriots) for coming into our home stadium and having a really good game plan — it does wake you up in terms of like, ‘Hey, every week we’re gonna get the team’s best, whoever we’re playing’s best.’

“We’ve got to play up to our standard. At the end of the day, this is the NFL. Each and every week has got to be earned, and that starts in practice.”