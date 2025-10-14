Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen was left to rue their mistakes after losing to the Atlanta Falcons, 24-14, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday. The Bills have now dropped back-to-back assignments after stringing up four straight wins.

The Bills had a lackadaisical start, which the Falcons capitalized on. Allen tried to rally the troops in the second half, but Atlanta proved to be too much. The 29-year-old Allen also got picked off in their final drive, which practically sealed their doom.

It was uncharacteristic for the reigning MVP, who typically plays better under pressure. Despite his subpar display, he didn't offer excuses.

“We had our opportunities to take advantage of, and we didn’t,” said Allen after the game, as quoted by The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia.

Allen went 15-of-26 for 180 yards—his second-fewest of the season—and two touchdowns. He was intercepted twice and was sacked four times.

The Falcons secured the win with a 14-play drive, which ended in kicker Parker Romo scoring on a 33-yard field goal to put the contest out of reach.

Allen also took accountability for their second straight defeat, which tied them with the New England Patriots for the top spot in the AFC East.

“They (Falcons) had a good plan. Looks like they came off the bye week and got to game-plan us quite a bit. Again, I’ve got to be better in seeing the things they’re trying to do to us and make adjustments accordingly,” said Allen in a report from the Associated Press.

It's the Bills' turn to have a bye week before battling the Carolina Panthers on October 26.