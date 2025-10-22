The Buffalo Bills were supposed to be the juggernauts in the AFC. Now, they’ve now dropped two straight and enter Week 8 searching for consistency. After a much-needed bye week, they’ll travel south to face the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 26. For a team that still ranks among the league’s most explosive on paper, this matchup offers a prime opportunity to get back on track. The Panthers, meanwhile, are winners of three straight. They have quietly turned themselves into one of the NFC’s better stories over the last month.

Bills look to end skid against resurgent Panthers

The Bills (4-2) come in looking to shake off recent offensive struggles, particularly from quarterback Josh Allen. He has been uncharacteristically inconsistent. The good news? Reinforcements are on the way. Defensive linemen Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi are both expected to return. They should bolster a front that’s been gashed in recent weeks.

On the other side, the Panthers (4-3) won’t be intimidated. Carolina’s defense ranks eighth against the run. Their offense, meanwhile, is led by a powerful rushing attack and steady play from Rico Dowdle. The absence of quarterback Bryce Young (ankle) looms large, with Andy Dalton set to start. Despite Carolina’s surge, though, Buffalo enters as a heavy favorite.

This game will be a clash of contrasts: Buffalo’s explosive, pass-heavy approach against Carolina’s grind-it-out, clock-controlling style. The Bills want to light up the scoreboard again after averaging 27.3 points per game. As for the Panthers, they aim to test Buffalo’s soft underbelly. Buffalo has allowed a league-high 5.8 yards per carry. Something’s got to give in Charlotte.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Bills and the Panthers in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season.

Andy Dalton starts and tops 200 yards through the air

Andy Dalton steps back into the spotlight, and history suggests he’ll deliver a competent performance. Dalton completed 4-of-7 passes for 60 yards in relief duty last week against the Jets. He helped close out a 13-6 win. Sure, his physical tools may be fading. However, Dalton’s decision-making and timing could serve the Panthers well against a Buffalo defense that has been vulnerable to play-action and crossing routes.

With new primary receiver Tetairoa McMillan emerging as a legitimate deep threat and Xavier Legette providing yards after the catch, Dalton will have the weapons to move the chains. The key will be staying clean in the pocket. Note that the Bills’ defensive line ranks among the top five in sack rate when healthy. Still, Dalton will eclipse 200 passing yards and toss at least one touchdown. He should keep Carolina competitive for most of the afternoon.

Tommy Tremble outplays Ja’Tavion Sanders in the tight-end battle

Carolina’s tight-end room has quietly become one of the more intriguing depth charts in the NFC. Yes, Ja’Tavion Sanders is the designated starter. That said, Tremble has received more snaps and has been the steadier performer. Tremble’s role has fluctuated throughout the season. When targeted, though, he’s made the most of his opportunities. Note that he has caught 17 of 21 targets for 126 yards this year.

Against Buffalo, Tremble’s physicality as both a blocker and red-zone option will be invaluable. The Bills’ defense has allowed multiple tight ends to find success this season, particularly on seam routes and play-action rollouts. Tremble will outperform Sanders here, hauling in three or four key receptions. He will remind the coaching staff that reliability still matters more than potential.

Dalton Kincaid returns and finds the end zone

The Bills’ offense hasn’t looked the same without Dalton Kincaid. He has been nursing an oblique injury since Week 5. Before going down, he was a major factor, catching six passes for 108 yards in his last outing. After missing a game and benefitting from a bye week, Kincaid is expected to return at full strength. That spells trouble for Carolina.

Recall that the Panthers have surrendered the fifth-most touchdowns to tight ends this season. With Dawson Knox splitting snaps and drawing coverage attention, Kincaid could easily slip through for chunk gains. Expect Josh Allen to look his way early in the red zone as the Bills aim to reestablish balance in their passing game. Kincaid will score a touchdown, his first since Week 3.

Josh Allen leads the charge as Bills snap their skid

There’s no sugarcoating it. Josh Allen has been pressing. In the loss to Atlanta before the bye, he threw two touchdowns and two interceptions, fumbling twice and taking four sacks. Yet, if there’s one thing we’ve learned about Allen, it’s that adversity tends to bring out his best. Expect a renewed sense of urgency from him as he looks to take control early against a Panthers team that thrives on shortening games and forcing opponents into mistakes.

With Kincaid back, Keon Coleman always a threat, and James Cook providing balance out of the backfield, Buffalo has too many weapons for Carolina to handle. Allen will account for over 300 total yards. He will throw for 250 and rush for another 50, while scoring three total touchdowns. His dual-threat brilliance will remind everyone why he remains one of the league’s most dangerous quarterbacks.

Bills reassert dominance with convincing road win

Carolina’s three-game winning streak has been a nice story. However, it’s about to meet reality. The Bills are rested, refocused, and desperate to reestablish themselves as a top-tier AFC contender. Expect Buffalo’s defensive reinforcements to tighten up against the run, while Allen’s playmaking tilts the momentum early.

Carolina will hang tough in the first half behind Dalton’s experience and Dowdle’s running. Once Buffalo finds its rhythm, though, the gap in talent will show. The Panthers simply don’t have the firepower to keep pace with Allen when he’s locked in. Buffalo wins, 31-17.

Final thoughts

This matchup feels like a classic ‘get-right' game for Buffalo. It's the kind where everything that’s gone wrong in recent weeks suddenly clicks back into place. Expect Allen to look rejuvenated, the defense to play fast again, and Dalton Kincaid to make a triumphant return. For Carolina, it’s about survival and growth. Against this version of the Bills, though, even their recent momentum may not be enough.