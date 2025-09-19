Terrel Bernard probably slept with a smile on Thursday after helping the Buffalo Bills defeat the Miami Dolphins with a crucial interception in the fourth quarter.

With the Dolphins looking to tie the game or take the lead with only three minutes left, Bernard stole Tua Tagovalioa's pass for Jaylen Waddle, practically sealing the win for the Bills. Matt Prater hit a 48-yard field goal with 22 seconds left to close out the score, 31-21.

The Bills improved to 3-0, while the Dolphins fell to 0-3.

After the game, Bernard revealed how he perfectly read Tagovailoa's throw.

“It’s honestly something that we have seen on tape. It’s a common route around the league. Our offense runs that play, and (linebacker coach Al Holcomb) basically told me if I see it, go,” said the 26-year-old Bernard in a report from the Associated Press.

“That’s one of their (Dolphins) top quick-game concepts. We’re in a three-deep zone, and I just saw it and broke on it. So yeah, that’s pretty much it.”

He logged seven total tackles, including one for loss.

Tagovailoa credited Bernard for the “great play.” His interception was the only turnover in the game.

Bernard, a third-round pick of the Bills in 2022, has continued to prove his worth after signing a four-year, $50 million contract extension in the offseason. He is looking to bounce back from a down year, which saw him miss four games due to injuries.

Buffalo coach Sean McDermott, meanwhile, touted their poise in fending off Miami. It's their ninth win over the Dolphins in their last 10 meetings.

“Good win, never easy. I thought the grit, the mental toughness of our football team was on display throughout the game, particularly in the fourth quarter there,” said McDermott in the same report.

The Bills will look to stay unblemished when they host the New Orleans Saints in Week 4.