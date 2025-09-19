The Miami Dolphins have yet to enter the win column this season after suffering their third straight loss on Thursday against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

The Dolphins looked to bounce back after back-to-back defeats to the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots. They stayed afloat throughout the contest despite the stellar performance of Bills star Josh Allen.

Buffalo held the lead, 28-21, with only three minutes left in the fourth quarter. Miami had a chance to close the gap on first and 10. But Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa's pass was intercepted by Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard.

It proved to be the Dolphins' undoing, as they never recovered and absorbed another loss to the Bills, 31-21.

When asked about Tagovailoa's pivotal error, Miami coach Mike McDaniel acknowledged that the signal-caller was in a tight spot.

“I wanted to protect the ball, and I think the quarterback has to be responsible for it. I wish I could just put it on him, but it’s a tough job to do when there’s someone in your face,” said McDaniel, as reported by ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques.

“Everybody needs to be better.”

Article Continues Below

The 27-year-old Tagovailoa, meanwhile, credited Burrel for the crucial stop.

“Ten of 10 times, if we are looking at that same thing, I think I’d still try to work that timing of hitting that. I think the linebacker made a great play on that,” said the one-time Pro Bowler in a report from the Associated Press.

It was Tagovailoa's fourth interception this season and 10th in 10 meetings with the Bills. He went 22-of-34 for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

“I wouldn’t say there was an emphasis to prove anything to anyone. I would say there was an emotion of wanting to get this thing right for each other,” added Tagovailoa.

Allen, meanwhile, was surgical with 22-of-28 for 213 yards and three touchdowns, which helped him surpass Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes for a new record.

The Dolphins will try to end their skid against the New York Jets on Monday.