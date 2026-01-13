The Buffalo Bills are banged up badly at the wide receiver position, heading into an AFC Playoff game with the Denver Broncos. Tyrell Shavers is the latest wideout to go down with a torn ACL. The Bills are getting encouraged to sign veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to help out due to the injuries, per journalist Josina Anderson.

Anderson posted a graphic to X, formerly Twitter, showing an image of Beckham.

With WRs Gabe Davis and Tyrell Shavers down with ACL injuries… And recalling how Eric Weddle came off the couch to a Super Bowl title..#Bills may need to ☎️: pic.twitter.com/ruEJ9Wcfkr — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 13, 2026

Beckham didn't post any stats in an NFL game during the 2025 season. In 2024, he played nine games with the Miami Dolphins. Beckham posted just nine receptions for 55 total yards during the 2024 season.

Beckham has played for several teams including the Dolphins, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants. He has five 1,000-yard receiving seasons in his long NFL career, which started in 2014.

Throughout his NFL career, Beckham has 7,987 receiving yards and 59 touchdowns. He is eligible to play immediately after serving a suspension by the NFL.

Bills have several receivers down with injuries

Buffalo has been bitten badly by the injury bug. Shavers is just one of the team's wideouts who are hurt.

“Buffalo will now be without two of its wideouts for the remainder of the playoffs, as Gabe Davis also suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Sunday's win. Buffalo is currently left with just Khalil Shakir, Brandin Cooks and Keon Coleman as its lone healthy receivers on the 53-man roster, though Curtis Samuel (elbow) was designated for return to practice Tuesday and could be activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's divisional-round game in Denver,” CBS Sports reported on Tuesday.

The Bills defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card Round, after Josh Allen scored a game-winning touchdown with about a minute left in the contest. Bills fans are hopeful that Allen can finally lead the Bills to an elusive Super Bowl this season.

Buffalo plays the Denver Broncos on Saturday in the AFC Divisional Round. Denver is the no. 1 overall seed in the AFC, and is coming off a bye.