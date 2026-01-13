The Buffalo Bills are moving on in the AFC Playoffs, after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card Round. Buffalo is getting some tough injury news about wide receiver Tyrell Shavers, though. Shavers has a torn ACL and is out for the rest of the playoffs, per ESPN.

This is devastating news for the team, who is already dealing with a slew of injuries to their receivers. Bills wideout Gabe Davis is also out with a similar type of injury.

Shavers had one reception for 14 yards in Buffalo's 27-24 victory over the Jaguars. It was a thriller of a game that saw Bills quarterback Josh Allen run in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown, with just about a minute left in the contest.

The Bills are playing the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday. Denver is coming off a bye.

Bills hope to make that elusive Super Bowl this season

Buffalo has been to the AFC Playoffs several times with Allen under center. The Bills though have never been able to break through and win an AFC Championship. Many analysts see this as the Bills' year, especially since the Kansas City Chiefs are sitting at home during the postseason.

Allen will have his hands full trying to lead the Bills offense, especially with so many injuries to his receivers.

“Buffalo is currently left with just Khalil Shakir, Brandin Cooks and Keon Coleman as its lone healthy receivers on the 53-man roster, though Curtis Samuel (elbow) was designated for return to practice Tuesday and could be activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's divisional-round game in Denver,” CBS Sports reported Tuesday.

Since Shavers tore his ACL this late into the 2025 NFL season, it is expected that he will still be on the mend from the injury when the 2026 campaign begins. He had 15 receptions during the 2025 regular season, with one touchdown catch. He posted 245 receiving yards.

The Bills and Broncos play Saturday in Denver, at 4:30 ET. Denver is the no. 1 overall seed in the AFC this postseason.