Two days after their 32-29 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, the Buffalo Bills caught a stray during the Buffalo Sabres' 7-2 blowout win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

After Sabres forward Zach Benson netted the Sabres' seventh and final goal of the game, Bruins announcer Judd Sirott capitalized on the opportunity to poke fun at the Bills.

“‘The touchdown that Buffalo needed in Kansas City,' Bills fans just caught a nasty stray from Bruins announcer Judd Sirott after the Sabres scored their 7th of the night,” Gino Hard posted on Twitter/X.

The dominant performance was the Sabres' 19th win of the season. Sitting at 19-26-5, the Sabres' 43 points place them last in the NHL's Atlantic Division. Two members of the Sabres, forwards Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka, each had a hat trick. The Bruins' two goals were scored by Mason Lohrei and Brad Marchand.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen went 22-of-34 through the air against the Chiefs for 237 yards and two touchdowns. Despite solid play from Allen for the majority of the game, the Bills were not able to get it done in the end, their playoff woes staying alive as a result.

Experts believe Bills converted decisive 4th down

On an important fourth-down in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship game between the Bills and Chiefs, Josh Allen was ruled short of the marker. Gene Steratore, CBS' rules analyst, believed Allen reached the line to gain.

Fox rules analyst Dean Blandino and former NFL senior V.P. of officiating concurred with Steratore's opinion, believing Allen was wrongfully ruled short of the line.

“The spot on the fourth down was close,” Blandino said to TMZ.com. “When I watched it live, I thought it was a first down. I really did. I thought he made the big line. It was close. You know, when you watch the two officials, one official was coming in from the top. Looked like that official had the spot at the line to gain. The other official had it just short. When you have those situations, really, who does the ball open up to? Does one official defer to the other? Thought they both had fairly decent looks at it. They went with the spot that was short. And once you get it that close it’s gonna be tough to overturn.”

Allen and the Bills saw another season end in disappointing fashion, a narrative they hope to reverse in the 2025-26 campaign.