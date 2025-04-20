The Buffalo Bills approach the 2025 NFL Draft at an interesting time. They have a ton of picks but are also now contending with roster turnover, cap constraints, and a reloaded AFC East. Josh Allen still anchors the franchise, but the supporting cast around him is shifting. This draft represents a chance to inject youth into aging position groups and recommit to a more physical, upside-heavy identity on both sides of the ball.

Savvy Retentions, But Help Still Needed

The Bills’ offseason was headlined by a reworked deal for Josh Allen. He will receive $55 million per year with $250 million guaranteed. That's a move that keeps their franchise QB locked in at a team-friendly rate. Beyond that, Buffalo prioritized continuity. The Bills extended key defenders Christian Benford, Gregory Rousseau, and Terrel Bernard to solidify a unit aiming to return to top-10 status.

They also made value plays. Joey Bosa joins on a one-year deal to help replace Von Miller. Additionally, Joshua Palmer arrives to bolster a thin receiver room. However, Palmer hasn’t proven himself as a reliable WR2. Let's see if that factors into their draft strategy.

Here we'll try to look at the full, final, complete list of players whom the Buffalo Bills will pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Round 1, Pick 30: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Bills kick off their draft by taking the best player available—and land a true disruptor. Nic Scourton is one of the most explosive edge rushers in the class. He brings a rare blend of size, speed, and relentless energy. At 6'4, 265 pounds, he has drawn comparisons to Danielle Hunter. Even with Rousseau back and Miller still on the roster, Scourton gives Buffalo a future defensive anchor and an immediate rotational weapon.

Round 2, Pick 56: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

Buffalo doubles up on edge rushers, grabbing Ohio State’s Jack Sawyer. He is physical, disciplined, and stout against the run, with polished technique as a pass rusher. With Miller nearing the end and Rousseau needing support, Sawyer adds both short- and long-term value in a pass-rush group that’s being rebuilt.

Round 2, Pick 62: Kyle Kennard, DL, South Carolina

The theme continues with the selection of Kyle Kennard, who brings versatility and athleticism to the d-line. Whether standing up or with his hand in the dirt, Kennard can bend the corner, chase in space, and affect passing lanes. He’ll be a key rotational piece in Sean McDermott’s high-effort, pressure-driven scheme—and could contribute immediately on special teams.

Round 4, Pick 109: Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville

With Gillotte, the Bills capitalize on a prospect who plays with grit and consistency. He may lack elite measurables. That said, he wins with hand usage, effort, and timing. Gillotte profiles as a valuable rotational edge. He can wear opponents down and deliver in clutch moment. That's exactly the kind of depth piece Buffalo is building its front seven around.

Round 4, Pick 132: Sai’vion Jones, DL, LSU

Buffalo finally pivots inside, adding Sai’vion Jones to bolster its interior D-line. He is a compact, explosive defender with the ability to play both tackle and end. Jones offers flexibility in various fronts. The upside is clear, and he brings day-one rotational value.

Round 5, Pick 169: Cody Simon, LB, Ohio State

Simon is the type of steady, intelligent linebacker who quietly becomes a core contributor. He diagnoses plays quickly, fills gaps with authority, and plays sound, disciplined football. Simon is not a coverage specialist. However, his instincts and work ethic make him a reliable depth option with special teams appeal.

Round 5, Pick 170: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL, Georgia

Ingram-Dawkins is a high-upside gamble this late in the draft. A former blue-chip recruit, he showed flashes of dominance at Georgia. However, he also struggled with consistency. If Buffalo can unlock his motor and refine his technique, he could develop into an interior disruptor who collapses pockets and creates chaos on third downs.

Round 5, Pick 173: Robert Longerbeam, CB, Rutgers

Longerbeam offers excellent value as a late-round corner with fluid movement and the versatility to play inside or out. He’s physical at the line and flashes potential in man coverage. On the flip side, he’ll need refinement in zone schemes. He adds depth to a thin secondary and should shine on special teams.

Round 6, Pick 177: Cody Lindenberg, LB, Minnesota

Lindenberg is a throwback linebacker. He is tough, instinctive, and always around the ball. Yes, he lacks top-tier athleticism. He’s the kind of gritty competitor who earns his keep on special teams and gradually carves out a bigger role.

Round 6, Pick 206: Zeek Biggers, DT, Georgia Tech

Buffalo closes its draft with sheer size. At 330 pounds, Biggers is a classic run-stuffing nose tackle who demands attention in the trenches. He is built to plug gaps and help fix Buffalo’s short-yardage run defense. That's an area of quiet concern last year.

Final Thoughts

This class makes one thing clear: the Bills are fully committed to rebuilding the front seven with size, depth, and relentless motor. With five edge defenders and multiple linemen added, Buffalo is betting on pressure and physicality to reestablish its defensive dominance. There’s still work to do on offense, but with this kind of investment in the trenches, the Bills are laying the foundation for a more resilient, playoff-ready identity.