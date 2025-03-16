The Buffalo Bills made some moves in free agency this offseason, albeit some that won’t pay off until after the players’ PED suspensions. However, with 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Bills’ Super Bowl hopes will definitely be affected by the players selected. So, we asked the Pro Football Network NFL mock draft simulator what Buffalo will do in April, and here’s what it came back with in our Bills five-round post-free agency frenzy 2025 NFL mock draft, per the PFN simulator.

Round 2, Pick 48 — LB Carson Schwesinger, UCLA

Just like last year, the PFN NFL mock draft simulator has general manager Brandon Beane trading back twice, and ultimately out of the first round entirely.

In this sim, the Bills trade back one spot, again with the Kansas City Chiefs, and pick up a fourth-round pick in the process. They then go from 31 to 36 via the Jacksonville Jaguars and get an extra third-round selection in the process.

It doesn’t stop there, though. From 36, Beane keeps moonwalking back, giving up 36 for picks 48, 98, and 253 from the Miami Dolphins.

These picks that Beane gives up turn into Oregon DT Derrick Harmon, Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams, and Michigan DT Kenneth Grant. If Beane gives up three potential starting DTs, including one to the Chiefs, Bills Mafia will have a conniption.

As for the second-round pick Beane finally makes, UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger is a fun player. He went from a redshirt walk-on in 2021 to a team captain, All-American, and finalist for the Butkus Award (nation’s best LB) in just four short years.

Schwesinger is an interesting weakside LB prospect who has better-than-expected athleticism and a supercomputer brain when it comes to diagnosing opposing offenses. He’d be an interesting pick for the Bills to add to their LB corps and ultimately replace Matt Milano next to Terrel Bernard. He’ll also be a possible Pro Bowl-level special teams player. However, he seems like a bit of a reach at 48.

Round 2, Pick 56 — CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

On the flip side, Maxwell Hairston doesn’t seem likely to be on the board at 56, but if he was at 48, that would be a great pick for the Bills. Buffalo desperately needs to upgrade at cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft as Christian Benford is struggling with concussion concerns, Kaiir Elam got traded to the Cowboys, and Rasul Douglas is still an unsigned free agent.

Hairston was one of the stars of the combine, running a 4.28-second 40-yard dash and showing off his incredible athleticism and soft hands throughout the weekend.

Taking Hairston to bolster the secondary would be a solid pick where the Bills initially sit at No. 30, so if they did somehow get him in the back half of the second round, that would be an absolute steal.

Round 3, Pick 71 — WR Jalen Royals, Utah State

While trading back with the Chiefs again and multiple times after that would be wild from Beane, it is A.) realistic and B.) not a terrible idea if they pick up more 2025 picks in a draft that is deep but not top-heavy.

Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, the Bills don’t have a third-round pick, but after all the wheeling and dealing in this PFN mock draft simulator run, they come away with three.

First up is Jalen Royals, a 6-foot, 209-pound possession receiver out of Utah State. Royals is a jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none type who is somewhat similar to Khalil Shakir without the explosiveness.

He should be a solid WR3 or WR4 at the next level, but at this point, you’d like to see the Bills go for a wideout with a little more upside or with some return ability like Iowa State’s Jaylin Noel or TCU’s Savion Williams, who are both available at his point in the PFN NFL mock draft simulator run.

Round 3, Pick 88 — EDGE Josaiah Stewart, Michigan

Josaiah Stewart is an interesting selection here as the undersized 3-4 outside linebacker doesn’t really fit as a defensive end with what head coach Sean McDermott does. That said, adding a player who can play some off-ball linebacker and rush the passer on passing downs could be an interesting wrinkle for the Bills D.

Round 3, Pick 89 — DT CJ West, Indiana

The Bills finally get around to drafting a defensive tackle, who may need to play earlier than expected after free agents Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi will both miss six games with PED suspensions.

At 6-foot-1, 316 pounds, CJ West isn’t exactly the big run-stuffer the Bills need, but he was a productive player at Kent State and Indiana and has some potential to become a pocket-pushing pass-rusher up the middle.

Round 4, Pick 109 — EDGE David Walker, Central Arkansas

David Walker, like Stewart above, is probably too small to play three-down 4-3 defensive end, but the FCS product from Central Arkansas dominated at a lower level, which is what you want to see. In three seasons with the Bears, he put up 30 sacks.

This is a low-risk, potentially high-reward pick who the Bills could redshirt for a year or two before seeing if they have something.

Round 4, Pick 132 — CB Jacob Parrish, Kansas State

Again, the Bills need corners and Jacob Parrish is a good depth piece with some upside here. At 5-foot-10, 191 pounds, Parrish ran a 4.35 40 and excels in zone coverage, which works in McDermott’s scheme. Solid pick here, PFN NFL mock draft simulator!

Round 4, Pick 133 — DT J.J. Pegues, Ole Miss

This is such a deep defensive tackle draft, and getting J.J. Pegues at the end of Round 4 is a good selection. The Auburn and Ole Miss alum can do a little bit of everything at almost 6-foot-3 and 309 pounds. You’d still like to see a 320-plus-pounder at some point, but Pegues is a pick with upside here.

Round 5, Pick 169 — LB Jack Kiser, Notre Dame

Jack Kiser is a little like Carson Schwesinger Lite, but if he makes the team, he could be a backup and contribute on special teams. In Round 5 of the 2025 NFL Draft, that’s not a bad outcome.

Round 5, Pick 170 — CB Upton Stout, Western Kentucky

Beane needs corners, so taking a third in the fifth round is an excellent play. Stout is small at just over 5-foot-8 and 181 pounds, but he played outside at Western Kentucky and projects as an inside corner in the league. His excellent athleticism will give him a chance to succeed despite his size.

Round 5, Pick 173 — LB Cody Lindenberg, Minnesota

Cody Lindenberg is Jack Kiser Lite, which makes this pick a bit of a head-scratcher. That said, he could also become a core special teamer and a solid backup.