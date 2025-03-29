The Buffalo Bills will look to restock their roster with young, cheap talent as they head into the 2025 NFL Draft with 10 picks, the second most of the weekend. How will they spend this draft capital? That’s what we asked the Pro Football Focus 2025 NFL Mock Draft simulator, and this is what it told us in this Bills 7-round mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 30 — WR Elic Ayomanor, Stanford

Nearly every 2025 NFL mock draft on the internet has the Bills taking a defensive player with the No. 30 overall pick. Players like Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston, or South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori are names that seem to pop up most often.

While the defensive side of the ball does present many more needs than its Josh Allen-led side. However, the offense isn’t without its own needs.

One of the biggest needs is a true No. 1 wide receiver. Last year’s first selection, Keon Coleman, the newly extended Kahlil Shakir, and veterans Josh Palmer, Curtis Samuel, and Laviska Shenault Jr. make for a fine pass-catching group.

Still, an A.J. Brown, Justin Jefferson, or even Drake London-type would be nice.

This year’s WR draft class is nothing like last year’s group, which produced several potential superstars. However, if Buffalo really wants another high-potential pass-catcher in the mix, it makes sense to take them early, as that pool dries up pretty quickly this year.

Elik Aymanor hails from Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada, which means he won’t be fazed by Western New York in December. And his Stanford pedigree means that he is a high-IQ football player.

At 6-foot-2, 206 pounds and running a 4.44-second 40-yard dash has all the measurables you want in an NFL wideout. He is still raw and lacks explosiveness in his routes, but overall, he represents solid upside and would give the Bills one of the biggest, most physical young WR duos in the league with him and Coleman together.

Overall, this would be an excellent pick in Round 2, but at 30, it’s a reach.

Round 2, Pick 56 — RB Cam Skattebo, Arizona State

The PFF NFL mock draft simulator really wants the Bills to go offense early in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they do it again, giving the team Arizona State do-it-all running back Cam Skattebo.

The Bills will likely take a running back in this draft, although how high remains to be seen. They have the newly-minted Pro Bowler James Cook, but he is already looking for (much) more money. Ray Davis was solid behind him, and Ty Johnson was an excellent jack-of-all-trades.

At least initially, Skattebo would be taking Johnson’s role on the offense, operating in short yardage, passing situations, and on third downs. But the lightly-recruited California native has spent his entire football career wildly exceeding expectations.

Skattebo went from Sacrament State to finishing fifth in the Heisman voting last season. He dominated in the Peach Bowl, winning MVP in a losing effort, and did it while puking his guts out on the sideline. He plays the game like an old school linebacker.

He is Jim Kelly in running back form.

All that said, between the Bills' depth at RB and their needs elsewhere, this pick is a stretch unless they know something about some upcoming Cook contract drama that we don’t. Otherwise, as fun as this pick would be for Bills Mafia, it’s not a smart one at this point in the draft.

Round 2, Pick 62 — EDGE Josaiah Stewart, Michigan

Now, we get to the filling bigger needs portion of the draft for Buffalo, as the team finally starts to address holes in its defense.

At 6-foot-1, 249 pounds, this Bronx native via Michigan is an interesting pick for the Bills by the PFF NFL mock draft simulator. Josaiah Stewart projects as a 3-4 outside linebacker in the pros, which doesn’t fit with the Bills’ 4-3 scheme.

That said, the roster includes Gregory Rousseau, AJ Epenesa, Michael Hoecht (after his six-game PED suspension), and Joey Bosa. For this season, the Bills can afford to add a situational pure pass rusher, and Stweart would allow them to move Rousseau, Epenesa, or Hoecht inside on passing downs and send Bosa and Stewart from the edge.

Not sure if the PFF NFL mock draft simulator “thought” this much about scheme fit, but it’s an intriguing pick nonetheless.

Round 4, Pick 109 — S Sebastian Castro, Iowa

Iowa safety Sebastian Castro doesn’t jump off the page athletically by any means but, as his NFL.com draft profile says, he plays with “plays with chaotic energy near the line of scrimmage.”

The Bills need to add to their safety rotation of Taylor Rapp, Cole Bishop, and Damar Hamlin, and in the fourth round, Castro is a player who can fit into that mix and help, especially against the run.

Round 4, Pick 132 — T Chase Ludnt, UConn

The Bills offensive line is among the best and most cohesive units in the NFL. There is no need to look for a serious upgrade here, but building depth for this season and talent for the future is never a bad idea.

Chase Lundt was on the offensive line for the Huskies for over 3,000 snaps in college, so he has more experience than most players coming out. The 6-foot-7-plus, 304-pound blocker can jump right in and be a solid swing tackle for the Bills this season.

Round 5, Pick 169 — S Billy Bowman, Oklahoma

If Brandon Beane could combine the smaller and more athletic Billy Bowman with the bigger but less dynamic Sebastian Castro, he would have one of the best safeties in the league. As it is, he adds another S to the rotation here, one who can cover and play centerfield better than he can thump. Bowman is also a playmaker with 11 career interceptions and three touchdowns, so this would be a steal in Round 5.

Round 5, Pick 170 — LB Cody Simon, Ohio State

Round 5, Pick 173 — LB Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma

We’ll lump these next two fifth-round linebacker picks together because they are similar all around. The Bills deed depth behind Terrel Bernard, Matt Milano, and Baylon Spector, and these two will provide that along with being solid special teams players.

If one of these two broke out and became a more regular contributor, chances are Danny Stutman would be that guy.

Round 6, Pick 177 — CB Robert Longerbeam, Rutgers

If Robert Longerbeam was 6-foot-1, 190 pounds instead of 5-foot-11, 175, he’d be a Day 2 pick at worst. As it is, the Rutgers CB will be a great nickel prospect here who can bring the right attitude and leadership to Buffalo.

Round 6, Pick 206 — DT Zeek Biggers, Georgia Tech

At 6-foot-5, 321 pounds, Zeek Biggers has the size the Bills are looking for up front, but his playstyle lends itself more to a 3-4 DE than a true NT. So, while the PFF NFL mock draft simulator like Biggers, Florida’s Cam’Ron Jackson would be a better pick here.