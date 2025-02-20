Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen have kept their relationship relatively low-key since they began dating in 2023. But when it came time for Allen to propose, the moment was nothing short of spectacular, per USAToday. The couple, who got engaged in November last year, made their red carpet debut as fiancés at the NFL Honors in February, marking another milestone in their love story.

A Proposal to Remember

Steinfeld recently opened up about the unforgettable engagement during an interview with Who What Wear. Reflecting on the surprise moment, she expressed gratitude for how Allen planned everything perfectly.

“I'm so grateful that he did it the way he did so that I looked good, and we have these photos that we'll have and cherish for the rest of our lives,” she said. Dressed in a boho-chic shirt dress and knee-high stiletto boots, Steinfeld was effortlessly stylish when the big moment arrived.

The Hawkeye star described the setting as nothing short of a dream. “We were in Malibu, which is my happy place, and it was magical. That's the word,” she recalled. Despite the picturesque scene, Steinfeld admitted to being so overwhelmed that she “blacked out” when she realized Allen was proposing.

Still, she couldn’t be happier about her future with the NFL MVP. “I'm so blessed and so lucky I get to marry the man of my dreams,” she said.

Keeping Love Private

Since first being linked in May 2023, Steinfeld and Allen have been intentional about maintaining privacy in their relationship. The actress explained that with so much of their lives already in the public eye, they cherish the aspects that remain just for them.

“When you realize that so much is already out there in every other aspect of your life, you really learn to cherish the little that isn't,” she told Who What Wear. “It just makes things extra special.”

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram on Nov. 29, 2024, sharing a romantic photo of Allen on one knee with Steinfeld leaning in for a kiss. Surrounded by a floral arch and flickering candles, the oceanfront proposal was nothing short of breathtaking. A source close to the couple revealed to PEOPLE that their families were thrilled, adding, “They’ve been head over heels from the start.”

Three months later, Steinfeld and Allen stepped out for their first public appearance as an engaged couple at the NFL Honors on Feb. 6. While Allen was honored as the league’s MVP, Steinfeld’s dazzling diamond engagement ring stole the spotlight.

With wedding plans likely in the works, the couple continues to enjoy this special chapter, proving that sometimes, a little privacy makes love even more magical.