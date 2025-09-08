Bryce Young showcased some visible frustrations towards head coach Dave Canales during the Carolina Panthers' season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Young hoped to begin the 2025 season strong, looking to carry over momentum he had towards the end of last season. He finished his sophomore campaign with 234 completions for 2,403 yards and 15 touchdowns while attempting 43 rushes for 249 yards and six scores.

Things didn't come easy for Young against the Jaguars. He finished the day with 18 completions out of 35 attempts for 154 yards and a touchdown while making five carries for 40 yards. However, he threw two interceptions as the opposing defense made life difficult for him and the Panthers' offense.

This resulted in Young expressing frustration with Canales, per reporter Joe Person.

“Fourth-and-1 and the Panthers come out in empty set. No one open. Glorified throwaway by Bryce Young, who appeared to be upset with the play call,” Person wrote.

“Dave Canales said something to Bryce Young as he reached the sidelined. Bryce said something back, slammed his helmet and kept walking.”

How Bryce Young, Panthers played against Jaguars

The season is still young for Bryce Young and the Panthers. However, they have some cleaning up to do after their 26-10 loss to the Jaguars.

Carolina struggled for the entire day, only scoring a field goal in the first quarter. They did not reach the end zone until the fourth quarter when Young fired a 27-yard pass to running back Chuba Hubbard for the touchdown with 4:47 remaining in the game.

Hubbard had a decent outing in both rushing and receiving. He made 16 of the team's 25 carries for 57 yards while making three catches for 32 yards and the score. Rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillan was a bright spot as he made five receptions for 68 yards, a connection that Young will develop moving forward.

Carolina will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 14 at 4:05 p.m. ET.