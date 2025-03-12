The Carolina Panthers approach the 2025 NFL Draft with a clear mission. They need to construct a more competitive and resilient roster following a disappointing 5-12 campaign in 2024. Takenote that Bryce Young is still developing as the franchise quarterback and multiple roster gaps need attention. As such, Carolina must capitalize on its draft selections to expedite its rebuild. Utilizing Pro Football Focus’ (PFF) draft simulator, we conducted a five-round post-combine mock draft to explore the best possible outcomes for the Panthers. The results? A draft class that could significantly bolster Carolina’s playoff aspirations in the near future.

2024 Recap and Free Agency Strategy

The 2024 season was a tough pill to swallow for Panthers fans. The team struggled to a 5-12 finish despite occasional flashes of potential. Young demonstrated signs of progress but lacked reliable protection and playmakers. The offensive line faltered, and the defense failed to generate consistent pressure or force turnovers. Now, they have a renewed emphasis on player development. With that, the 2025 NFL Draft presents a crucial opportunity for the franchise to assemble a stronger supporting cast around its young quarterback.

As for the 2025 NFL free agency period, the Panthers made aggressive moves to revamp what was one of the league’s weakest defenses. Now, Dan Morgan and Dave Canales will turn their attention to equipping Young with the weapons he needs to thrive. Sure, a reinforced defense will alleviate pressure on the offense. However, surrounding Young with more dynamic playmakers will be the key to unlocking his full potential and maximizing his impact on the field.

Here we'll try to look at the Carolina Panthers' 5-round post-combine 2025 NFL mock draft, per the PFF simulator.

Round 1, Pick 6: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Protecting Young should be the Panthers' top priority. Drafting LSU’s Will Campbell gives them a foundational left tackle for the next decade. Campbell embodies everything you want in an offensive lineman. He has technical mastery, high football IQ, and relentless competitive toughness. Yes, his length and flexibility could lead some teams to consider an interior move. That said, he is a plug-and-play starter at all five positions on the line. With Ikem Ekwonu struggling in pass protection, Campbell could step in at left tackle or slide to the right side.

Campbell’s tape reveals a highly polished blocker who is NFL-ready from day one. His dominant performances against top SEC pass rushers demonstrate his ability to neutralize both speed and power. With the skill set to develop into a perennial Pro Bowler, Campbell is a top-10 talent who can anchor Carolina’s offensive line for years to come.

Round 2, Pick 39: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

Carolina has struggled to generate a consistent pass rush. This makes JT Tuimoloau an ideal addition. The Ohio State edge rusher brings explosiveness, flexibility, and a relentless motor to the defensive front. Tuimoloau projects well in a 4-3 system, and he showed improvement in 2024. Though some of his sacks have come as cleanup plays, his upside as a disruptive force remains high. Pairing him with A’Shawn Robinson could give the Panthers a dynamic edge-rushing tandem.

Round 3, Pick 70: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Bolstering the secondary is a must. Enter Benjamin Morrison, who provides Carolina with an intelligent, fluid cornerback who excels in man coverage. His instincts and ability to make plays on the ball stand out. However, returning to full strength after hip surgery and adding muscle will be key to his long-term success. Morrison has the potential to develop into a starting outside cornerback in a man-heavy scheme—or virtually any system.

Round 4, Pick 103: David Walker, RB, South Dakota State

Sure, Chuba Hubbard has been solid. That said, the Panthers need a more dynamic, all-purpose back to elevate their offense. David Walker should address that. He was a highly productive FCS standout, and his effort and vision set him apart. Yes, he may not be a three-down back. Still, his versatility could earn him a role as a stand-up pass-rush specialist who adds value in key situations.

Round 4, Pick 122: Aeneas Peebles, DL, Duke

Strengthening the defensive line remains a priority. Aeneas Peebles offers a high-energy presence in the trenches. Though he lacks ideal size for the position, Peebles wins with leverage, quickness, and refined technique. His measurables may not stand out on draft night. However, his tape tells a different story. He’s an instinctive, disruptive 3-technique who can contribute in a rotational role.

Round 5, Pick 135: Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville

Given Carolina’s struggles in pass defense, adding another cornerback makes sense. Quincy Riley is a ball-hawking defensive back with smooth movement skills and sharp instincts in zone coverage. With a strong track background and explosive athleticism, he offers intriguing upside. However, concerns about his size and strength limit his projection to a rotational role with special teams value.

Round 5, Pick 158: Nick Nash, WR, San Jose State

The Panthers’ receiving corps needs reinforcements beyond Adam Thielen. As such, Nick Nash is an intriguing late-round find. A former quarterback turned wide receiver, Nash has developed into a precise route-runner with impressive after-the-catch ability. His 2024 production proved he’s more than just a high-volume target. His footwork, separation skills, and versatility make him an ideal big-slot receiver at the next level.

Final Thoughts: A Strong, Balanced Draft for Carolina

With the 2025 NFL Draft serving as a pivotal opportunity for the Panthers to take a step forward, this five-round haul could provide the foundation for a more competitive roster. By prioritizing offensive line protection, strengthening the defensive front, and adding playmakers on both sides of the ball, Carolina can set itself up for long-term success. Will Campbell and JT Tuimoloau bring much-needed talent in the trenches, while Benjamin Morrison and Quincy Riley bolster a secondary that struggled last season. Meanwhile, David Walker, Aeneas Peebles, and Nick Nash add depth and versatility to key positions. If the Panthers can execute a draft strategy similar to this, they could take a significant step toward contending in the NFC South sooner rather than later.