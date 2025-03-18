The Carolina Panthers entered the 2025 offseason with several pressing needs. GM Dan Morgan wasted no time addressing them in free agency. In a promising sign for the franchise, owner David Tepper has shown a willingness to invest heavily in reshaping the roster. However, the Panthers must also rely on the 2025 NFL Draft to continue strengthening the team. With that in mind, we’ve constructed a five-round mock draft that strategically tackles key areas on both offense and defense. Using the Pro Football Network (PFN) Mock Draft Simulator, we explored how Carolina could maximize its selections to build for the future.

2025 Offseason Moves

The Panthers were highly active in the early stages of free agency. They focused primarily on bolstering the defense. They reinforced their front seven by signing defensive end Patrick Jones and defensive tackles Bobby Brown and Tershawn Wharton. These should improve a unit that allowed an NFL-worst 6.0 yards per play last season. In the secondary, the addition of safety Tre’Von Moehrig strengthens the back end. This should complement star cornerback Jaycee Horn. Offensively, the Panthers landed one of the top remaining free-agent running backs. They signed Rico Dowdle away from the Dallas Cowboys on a one-year deal. He now joins Chuba Hubbard in what should be an efficient and dynamic rushing duo.

Here we'll try to look at the Carolina Panthers 5-round post-free agency frenzy 2025 NFL mock draft, per PFN simulator.

Round 1, Pick 8: Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

The Panthers enter the draft with a pressing need on the offensive line and immediately address it by selecting Kelvin Banks Jr from Texas. Banks possesses NFL-ready athleticism at the tackle position. He excels in movement skills and run blocking. Sure, his arm length may raise concerns at tackle. However, his overall skill set allows him to be an impact starter at either tackle or guard. Remember that head coach Dave Canales is committed to a run-heavy scheme designed to support quarterback Bryce Young. As such, securing a premier offensive lineman is a must. Banks’ ability to protect the blindside and pave running lanes makes him the perfect choice to anchor Carolina’s offensive front.

Round 2, Pick 57: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

Carolina now shifts its focus back to the secondary with the selection of Maxwell Hairston. He thrives in bump-and-run coverage while also possessing strong zone skills. His aggressive playing style and quick reactions make him an excellent fit in the Panthers’ defensive scheme. With Moehrig already solidifying the safety position, Hairston’s man-to-man coverage abilities provide Carolina with a dynamic defensive back who can develop into a true CB1.

Round 3, Pick 74: Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan

The Panthers recognize the value of maintaining a formidable pass rush. Enter Josaiah Stewart, a Michigan product with an explosive first step and natural bend off the edge. Sure, his frame may not fit the ideal mold for an NFL edge rusher. However, Stewart compensates with relentless effort and high-level leverage. His raw pass-rush skills still need refinement, but his energy and quickness make him an ideal fit in Carolina's aggressive system.

Round 4, Pick 111: Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

To further solidify their offensive line, the Panthers double down at tackle with the selection of Ozzy Trapilo. He is a smart, scheme-versatile lineman. Trapilo possesses an ideal frame and the ability to play both left and right tackle. Yes, he may initially serve as a swing tackle. Still, he has the potential to develop into a reliable starter. Given the importance of depth and continuity on the offensive line, Trapilo’s combination of size, technique, and versatility makes him a valuable addition.

Round 4, Pick 114: Fadil Diggs, EDGE, Syracuse

Continuing to bolster their defensive front, the Panthers add Fadil Diggs. He is a power-driven pass rusher who complements Stewart’s speed off the edge. Diggs relies on strong hand techniques and physicality to set the edge in the run game. He can also generate pressure on quarterbacks. Sure, he needs refinement in diagnosing plays and disengaging from blockers. However, his raw tools and high motor make him a promising rotational piece.

Round 5, Pick 140: Sebastian Castro, S, Iowa

Yes, signing Moehrig in free agency fortified the safety position. That said, the Panthers still need depth, and Sebastian Castro provides just that. A hard-hitting, instinctual defender, Castro thrives in run support and excels in short-area coverage. His age (turning 25 in October) may limit his draft stock, but his ability to play as a down safety makes him a strong late-round addition.

Round 5, Pick 156: Jonah Monheim, IOL, USC

Jonah Monheim brings versatility and experience to the offensive line. He possesses the athleticism needed for a zone-blocking scheme but will need to add strength at the next level. Sure, his shorter wingspan may prevent him from playing multiple positions along the line. However, he projects as a solid developmental piece at center.

Round 5, Pick 163: Ty Hamilton, DT, Ohio State

Closing out their draft, the Panthers select defensive tackle Ty Hamilton from Ohio State. Hamilton plays with excellent leverage and has a solid anchor at the point of attack. Yes, he lacks ideal mass and length. That said, his high motor and above-average tackling range make him a solid rotational addition to Carolina’s front.

Final Thoughts

With a balanced and strategic approach, the Carolina Panthers address both immediate needs and long-term depth in this five-round mock draft. By fortifying the offensive line with Kelvin Banks Jr. and Ozzy Trapilo, they provide Bryce Young with the protection necessary for his development. The additions of Maxwell Hairston and Sebastian Castro strengthen the secondary, while Josaiah Stewart and Fadil Diggs bring fresh energy to the pass rush. Rounding out the draft, Jonah Monheim and Ty Hamilton add valuable depth to the trenches. With a mix of high-upside talent and positional versatility, this draft class positions the Panthers for sustained success as they continue building a competitive roster.