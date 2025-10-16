The Carolina Panthers are hunting for pass-rush help as the November 4 trade deadline approaches, but the market conditions aren't favorable. With just five sacks through six games, the worst in the NFL, and starter Patrick Jones II lost for the season, general manager Dan Morgan faces mounting pressure to add edge-rushing talent.

Mike Kaye, Carolina Panthers beat reporter for the Charlotte Observer, shared troubling news on October 16. An NFC executive warned him about the current trade landscape: “More teams interested than teams selling it seems like.” That supply-and-demand imbalance means Carolina will likely pay a premium for any upgrade.

The timing couldn't be worse for the Panthers. Multiple contenders are chasing the same limited pool of available pass rushers. The San Francisco 49ers saw Nick Bosa tear his ACL. The Philadelphia Eagles are dealing with Za'Darius Smith's retirement and injuries. All three teams are aggressively pursuing edge rushers, along with the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, and New England Patriots.

Carolina's pass-rush struggles aren't new. They finished with 32 sacks in 2024, third-fewest in the league, and managed just 27 in 2023, the lowest total across the NFL. Jones's injury leaves them dangerously thin, relying on D.J. Wonnum and rookies Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen.

Trey Hendrickson leads most trade speculation. The Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher has 39 sacks in his last 40 games and four this season. But Cincinnati just traded for quarterback Joe Flacco, signaling they're not giving up. Any deal would cost at least a second-round pick, possibly more.

Miami Dolphins defenders Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb present cheaper options. Phillips could fetch a fourth-rounder, while Chubb is showing strong form after missing 2024 with a torn ACL. Both make sense if Carolina wants to preserve draft capital.

The Panthers sit at 3-3, not completely out of playoff contention. But Morgan has been reluctant to trade draft picks during his tenure. With seven selections in 2026, he has flexibility but may decide that developing young talent serves the franchise better than overpaying in a seller's market.